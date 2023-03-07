News
UK's FTSE 100 inches higher as Ashtead climbs; Powell testimony awaited
World
2023-03-07 | 06:00
UK's FTSE 100 inches higher as Ashtead climbs; Powell testimony awaited
UK's FTSE 100 rose on Tuesday, lifted by industrial stocks following Ashtead's strong forecast, while investors cautiously awaited a testimony by US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.
Powell is expected to testify before the Senate Banking Committee at 1500 GMT, and markets will scrutinize his remarks for clues on the US central bank's monetary policy path ahead.
The large-cap FTSE 100 (.FTSE) was up 0.2%, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 (.FTMC) rose 0.3% by 0941 GMT.
"Caution is the name of the game, as investors await this testimony from the world's most influential central banker and are on tenterhooks about just how far rates will rise and what effect this will have on the world's largest economy," Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets at Hargreaves Lansdown said.
Industrial goods and services (.FTUB5020) jumped as shares of Ashtead Group Plc (AHT.L) added 3.1% after the company forecast annual results ahead of its estimates and raised capital spend outlook for the next year.
Both the FTSE indexes are eyeing a strong finish for this quarter, as hopes of the Bank of England (BOE) easing from its hawkish monetary stance amid a resilient economy calmed investors.
John Wood Group (WG.L) surged 14.6% after the oilfield services provider said it was considering rejecting the latest buyout proposal from private-equity firm Apollo Global Management Inc (APO.N).
Premier Foods Plc (PFD.L) increased its annual profit outlook, as its grocery business witnessed strong demand. Shares of the Mr Kipling maker climbed 9.6%.
Energy stocks (.FTNMX601010), however, shed 0.3% after trade data from China pointed to continued weakness in demand for the country's products during the January-February period.
Meanwhile, mortgage lender Halifax said house prices jumped unexpectedly in February, potentially reflecting improvements in consumer confidence and the mortgage market.
REUTERS
World
UK
Ashtead
Powell
Testimony
Related Articles
World
05:52
European shares inch up as Zalando jumps; Powell testimony in focus
World
05:52
European shares inch up as Zalando jumps; Powell testimony in focus
0
World
06:27
Ukrainian court 'arrests' majority owner's shares in Ferrexpo
World
06:27
Ukrainian court 'arrests' majority owner's shares in Ferrexpo
0
World
06:21
Russia's Shoigu: Capture of Bakhmut will allow further offensives in Ukraine
World
06:21
Russia's Shoigu: Capture of Bakhmut will allow further offensives in Ukraine
0
World
06:05
Pakistani fintech startup Trukkr raises $6.4 mln, gets lending license
World
06:05
Pakistani fintech startup Trukkr raises $6.4 mln, gets lending license
0
World
08:51
North Korea warns US against intercepting its test missiles
World
08:51
North Korea warns US against intercepting its test missiles
0
World
08:49
Biden plans tax high-earners in bid to save Medicare
World
08:49
Biden plans tax high-earners in bid to save Medicare
0
World
08:48
Paris: Notre Dame Cathedral set to reopen in December 2024
World
08:48
Paris: Notre Dame Cathedral set to reopen in December 2024
0
World
08:45
Britain sets out plan to ban asylum for Channel migrants
World
08:45
Britain sets out plan to ban asylum for Channel migrants
Our visitors readings
News Bulletin Reports
09:43
Central Bank Governor summoned for questioning on charges of embezzlement, money laundering
News Bulletin Reports
09:43
Central Bank Governor summoned for questioning on charges of embezzlement, money laundering
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-06
MoH launches MediTrack to ensure access to cancer and chronic disease medication
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-06
MoH launches MediTrack to ensure access to cancer and chronic disease medication
0
Middle East
06:05
Turkey earthquake damage set to exceed $100 bln:
Middle East
06:05
Turkey earthquake damage set to exceed $100 bln:
0
World
2023-03-06
South Korea companies to pay to resolve forced labor dispute with Japan
World
2023-03-06
South Korea companies to pay to resolve forced labor dispute with Japan
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
1
Breaking Headlines
05:11
LBCI News in English is now on Instagram
Breaking Headlines
05:11
LBCI News in English is now on Instagram
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:36
Saudi Ambassador's tweet on Lebanese presidential elections raises political questions
News Bulletin Reports
11:36
Saudi Ambassador's tweet on Lebanese presidential elections raises political questions
3
Lebanon News
12:11
Gas exploration in Block 9 expected in September: La Martinière
Lebanon News
12:11
Gas exploration in Block 9 expected in September: La Martinière
4
Lebanon News
11:25
Lebanon's Hezbollah backs Frangieh for presidency
Lebanon News
11:25
Lebanon's Hezbollah backs Frangieh for presidency
5
Lebanon News
11:10
EU Ambassador urges ‘some sides’ to stop their desires for Lebanon’s interest
Lebanon News
11:10
EU Ambassador urges ‘some sides’ to stop their desires for Lebanon’s interest
6
Variety
11:32
Chris Rock unleashes on Will Smith and wife Jada a year after Oscars slap
Variety
11:32
Chris Rock unleashes on Will Smith and wife Jada a year after Oscars slap
7
World
07:51
Kyiv vows to send more troops into Bakhmut, seeing chance to break Russian force
World
07:51
Kyiv vows to send more troops into Bakhmut, seeing chance to break Russian force
8
News Bulletin Reports
09:23
General Security resumes passports issuance without prior appointments
News Bulletin Reports
09:23
General Security resumes passports issuance without prior appointments
