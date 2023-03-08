Oil extends declines on rate hike concerns

World
2023-03-08 | 04:18
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Oil extends declines on rate hike concerns
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Oil extends declines on rate hike concerns

Oil prices fell for a second straight session on Wednesday, driven by fears that more aggressive US interest rate hikes would hit demand, while the market awaited further clarity on inventories.

Brent crude futures dipped 22 cents, or 0.3%, to $83.07 per barrel by 0730 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures slid 34 cents, or 0.4%, to $77.24 a barrel.

Both Brent and WTI fell by more than 3% on Tuesday after comments by US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that the central bank would likely need to raise interest rates more than expected in response to recent strong data.

"Fed Chair Powell's comments on 'higher for longer' rates spooked markets and sent risk assets, including commodities, sharply down overnight," said Tina Teng, an analyst at CMC Markets.

A short rebound in oil earlier on Wednesday, before a reversal, was probably due to short-seller taking profit "as nothing has changed fundamentally," Teng said.

Traders were also awaiting crude inventory data from the US Energy Information Administration later on Wednesday, after the API data showed a decline in crude inventories for the first time after a 10-week build, she said.

Data from the American Petroleum Institute showed US crude inventories fell by about 3.8 million barrels in the week ended March 3, according to market sources.

The drawdown defied forecasts for a 400,000 barrel rise in crude stocks from nine analysts polled by Reuters.

Meanwhile, gasoline inventories rose by about 1.8 million barrels, while distillate stocks rose by about 1.9 million barrels, according to the sources.

A stronger dollar also capped a lid on oil prices. Powell's comments had propelled the US dollar, which typically trades inversely with oil, to hit a three-month high against a basket of currencies.

The dollar index =USD rose as high as 105.65, up 1.3% on Tuesday and the highest since Dec. 6.

REUTERS
 

World

Oil

Fuel

Rate

Concerns

US

Interest

LBCI Next
Swiss antitrust agency names four firms in fragrances cartel probe
Ireland to vote on removing 'outmoded' references to women from constitution
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-01-30

Carrier Emirates test flies Boeing 777 on sustainable fuel

LBCI
World
2023-03-06

Decisions after March rates hike must be based on data - ECB's Centeno

LBCI
World
2023-03-06

EU's von der Leyen says she will tackle US green subsidies, overcome e-fuels impasse

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-05

Rising fuel prices push Lebanese to embrace alternative transportation

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
09:42

Int'l Women's Day events highlight gaps in gender equality

LBCI
World
09:38

West cautious on Nord Stream blasts, Germany confirms raiding suspect ship

LBCI
World
09:31

PwC hit with $8.9 million penalty for 'serious breaches' on Babcock audits

LBCI
World
08:14

Consortium signs $34 billion MoU for hydrogen project in Mauritania

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-03-03

Oil prices stable, heading for weekly gain

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-21

Magnitude 4.6 earthquake strikes Syria, Lebanon: EMSC

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:23

“Will Nasrallah-Frangieh duo burn Lebanon down?”: Saudi newspaper Okaz

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-16

4.8 magnitude earthquake felt across Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:26

Banks lack liquidity: Secretary General of Banks Association Fadi Khalaf

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:37

"Frangieh's candidacy, Lebanon is sinking, scenario of chaos looms": Saudi newspaper Okaz

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:04

EDL raises alarm over exchange rate discrimination to BDL

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:23

“Will Nasrallah-Frangieh duo burn Lebanon down?”: Saudi newspaper Okaz

LBCI
World
04:39

Russians claim control over eastern Bakhmut, Ukrainians defiant

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:51

Saudi newspaper Okaz features controversial image, headlines of Nasrallah, Frangieh following presidential candidacy

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:28

Frangieh's official presidential bid announcement expected soon

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:40

Fuel prices keep on surging across Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app