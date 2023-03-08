Stocks slump, dollar flies on hawkish Powell

World
2023-03-08 | 04:45
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Stocks slump, dollar flies on hawkish Powell
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Stocks slump, dollar flies on hawkish Powell

Stocks fell, the dollar hit multi-month highs and US and German short-term bond yields were parked at their highest levels since at least 2008 as Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell put big rate hikes back on the table to tame inflation.

Ahead of crucial US jobs data on Friday, MSCI's broad index of global stocks (.MIWO00000PUS) fell 0.3 percent. Europe's Stoxx 600 share index slipped 0.3 percent lower and futures markets indicated a steady start on Wall Street after the S&P 500 index dropped 1.5 percent on Wednesday.
 
MSCI's world stock gauge remains about 4 percent higher for the year, as some investors have held onto robust economic data in the United States and the euro zone as a cause for optimism. This view has clashed with market repricing of interest rate expectations and bond market signals that aggressive monetary tightening raises recession risks.

"There's a lot of mixed signals out there," said Eren Osman, managing director of wealth management at Arbuthnot Latham, adding he was currently reluctant to take "large underweight or overweight" positions in any major asset class.
 
The Fed will likely need to raise interest rates more than previously expected in response to strong progress in the world's largest economy, Powell said on Tuesday, the first day of his semi-annual, two-day monetary policy testimony before Congress.

"If the totality of the data were to indicate that faster tightening is warranted, we would be prepared to increase the pace of rate hikes," Powell said.
 
Fueling inflation scares, US employers added 500,000 new workers in January while economists polled by Reuters expect the official non-farm payrolls report on Friday to show another 203,000 positions were added in February.

"What matters most is the employment number," said Patrick Spencer, vice-chair of equities at RW Baird. "If you get another hot number, say 300,000 (new jobs) or more, then the market will worry."

US Treasury yields continued an ascent on Wednesday, with the two-year yield, which tracks interest rate expectations, briefly touching 5.08 percent -- its highest level since 2007.

Germany's two-year bond yield meanwhile touched 3.367 percent, its highest level since 2008.

Markets now price in an almost 70 percent chance of a 50 basis point rate hike at the Fed's March 21-22 policy meeting, according to CME's FedWatch tool, up from about a 30 percent a day ago.

After a series of jumbo hikes last year, the Fed raised rates by 25 basis points last month.

A closely watched part of the US Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes , seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at -107.3 basis points on Wednesday, its deepest since August 1981, according to Refinitiv data. Such an inversion is seen as a reliable recession indicator.

In currency markets, the dollar index , which measures the US currency against six major rivals, rose to a 3-month high of 105.88, having jumped by 1.3 percent on Tuesday in its biggest daily increase since September.

The dollar also rose 0.2 percent against the yen , having touched 137.90, its highest since Dec. 15, earlier in the session, ahead of the Bank of Japan's meeting on Thursday and Friday. The Japanese central bank is expected to stick to its ultra-loose monetary policy, although analysts also expect it to dismantle its complex monetary easing tool known as yield curve control sometimes this year.

The euro slipped 0.11 percent to $1.0536, pinned near its two-month low. Brent crude oil fell 0.3 percent to $82.95 a barrel.
 

World

Stocks

Slump

US

Dollar

Inflation

Hawkish Powell

Jobs

Data

Euro

Slipped

LBCI Next
Pope Francis' papacy in his own words
Ford discounts Mustang Mach-E electric SUVs in China
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-03-03

European stocks gain on global growth data, despite inflation

LBCI
World
2023-01-12

Yen jumps, dollar steady ahead of US inflation data

LBCI
World
2023-01-04

Dollar falls as Europe inflation cools and China lifts the Aussie

LBCI
World
2023-03-01

Dollar slips, yuan gains on China PMI; hot inflation lifts euro

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
09:42

Int'l Women's Day events highlight gaps in gender equality

LBCI
World
09:38

West cautious on Nord Stream blasts, Germany confirms raiding suspect ship

LBCI
World
09:31

PwC hit with $8.9 million penalty for 'serious breaches' on Babcock audits

LBCI
World
08:14

Consortium signs $34 billion MoU for hydrogen project in Mauritania

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Breaking Headlines
2023-03-07

LBCI News in English is now on Instagram

LBCI
World
2023-03-03

Oil prices stable, heading for weekly gain

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-21

Magnitude 4.6 earthquake strikes Syria, Lebanon: EMSC

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:23

“Will Nasrallah-Frangieh duo burn Lebanon down?”: Saudi newspaper Okaz

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:26

Banks lack liquidity: Secretary General of Banks Association Fadi Khalaf

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:37

"Frangieh's candidacy, Lebanon is sinking, scenario of chaos looms": Saudi newspaper Okaz

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:04

EDL raises alarm over exchange rate discrimination to BDL

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:23

“Will Nasrallah-Frangieh duo burn Lebanon down?”: Saudi newspaper Okaz

LBCI
World
04:39

Russians claim control over eastern Bakhmut, Ukrainians defiant

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:51

Saudi newspaper Okaz features controversial image, headlines of Nasrallah, Frangieh following presidential candidacy

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:28

Frangieh's official presidential bid announcement expected soon

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:40

Fuel prices keep on surging across Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app