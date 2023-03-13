European bank stocks plunge again as SVB market turmoil continues

World
2023-03-13 | 06:20
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
European bank stocks plunge again as SVB market turmoil continues
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
European bank stocks plunge again as SVB market turmoil continues

Bank shares in Europe and Asia plunged on Monday as the collapse of startup-focused Silicon Valley Bank continued to batter markets, while US large banks failed to hold onto a brief premarket rally after authorities moved to stem the contagion.

Europe's STOXX bank index (.SX7P) was down 4.3 percent, having shed 3.78 percent on Friday, leaving it on track for its biggest two day fall since Russia began its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
 
Big fallers were Germany's Commerzbank (CBKG.DE) down 7.5 percent and embattled-Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) down 7.8 percent.

Earlier in the day, Japan's Topix bank index (.IBNKS.T) lost 4 percent, while Singapore's largest banks also lost ground, down over 1 percent. (DBSM.SI), (UOBH.SI), (OCBC.SI)

HSBC's London-listed <HSBA.L> shares were down 2.6 percent after it said it would acquire the UK subsidiary of stricken Silicon Valley Bank for 1 pound( $1.21), helping curb the fallout in Britain.
 
The US government stepped in on Sunday with a series of emergency measures to shore up confidence in the banking system following the failure of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) (SIVB.O), which marked the biggest US bank failure since the 2008 financial crisis.

That helped shares of big US bank such as Bank of America and JPMorgan (BAC.N) JPM.N> to gain initially in premarket trading, but they later gave back those gains to trade around flat.
 
Smaller banks remained under pressure with US private bank First Republic Bank (FRC.N) plunging around 50 percent in pre market, and PacWest (PACW.O) down around 26 percent.

First Republic Bank said on Sunday it had secured additional financing through JPMorgan Chase, giving it access to a total of $70 billion in funds through various sources

After a dramatic weekend, US regulators said SVB's customers will have access to all their deposits starting on Monday and set up a new facility to give banks access to emergency funds.

The Federal Reserve also made it easier for banks to borrow from it in emergencies.

US banks lost over $100 billion in stock market value late last week following the collapse, while European banks lost around another $50 billion in value, according to a Reuters calculation.

"The Fed are not only addressing concerns over the bank's asset side of the balance sheet but on the liability side, where they are essentially stepping in front of a larger bank run, which...can be devastatingly swift to bring down any institution," said Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone.

"There's likely going to be further migrations to the stronger banks and those with a large asset base and low equity will continue to see depositors divest capital."

SVB's collapse comes alongside the closure of crypto-focused bank Silvergate (SI.N), which last week disclosed plans to wind down operations and voluntarily liquidate, in the aftermath of FTX's implosion last year.

US state regulators on Sunday also closed New York-based Signature Bank (SBNY.O), which became the next casualty of the banking turmoil after SVB.
 

World

SVB

Silicon Valley

Bank

European

Stocks

Plunge

Again

Market

Turmoil

Continues

Asia

US

Large

LBCI Next
Biden administration wants Congress to bar airlines from charging family seating fees
Pope Francis marks 10th anniversary with Mass and podcast
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-21

“Large depositors” file lawsuits in UK, France and US against Lebanese banks

LBCI
World
06:25

After SVB failure, US acts to shore up banking system confidence

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-11

Silicon Valley Bank is largest failure since 2008 crisis, billions stranded

LBCI
World
2023-03-03

Pakistani rupee strengthens 2.38 percent versus dollar in interbank market

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
07:07

UK doctors begin strike likely to be 'most disruptive' for health service

LBCI
World
07:03

Putin ally says US, UK sowing deception over Nord Stream blasts

LBCI
World
06:53

Xi could visit Russia next week as Bakhmut battle rages

LBCI
World
06:47

Nobel laureate Kenzaburo Oe, who wrote of war and his son, dies at 88

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:09

Syrian refugees accused of theft and vandalism in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-06

Lebanese authorities seize 800,000 Captagon pills in Akkar

LBCI
Middle East
06:31

Iran says 22,000 arrested in protests pardoned by top leader

LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-08

Train derails in northern Egypt, killing 2, injuring 16

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app