Britain extends household energy support scheme to June

World
2023-03-15 | 09:55
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Britain extends household energy support scheme to June
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Britain extends household energy support scheme to June

Britain extended its support for household energy bills by three months to the end of June, the government said on Wednesday, a measure that should help to contain rising living costs.

In a statement hours before finance minister Jeremy Hunt is due to announce the government's budget, he said Britain would maintain a price guarantee that will keep average annual bills at 2,500 pounds ($3,039) for an extra three months.
 
"High energy bills are one of the biggest worries for families, which is why we’re maintaining the energy price guarantee at its current level," Hunt said.

Under previous plans, announced late last year, government subsidies had been scheduled to be scaled back from the end of March, meaning average bills would have risen to 3,000 pounds.

The government said wholesale energy prices have fallen by 50 percent since its last budget announcement in November, cutting the cost of funding the support scheme from April to June by two-thirds to 4 billion pounds.
 
The price guarantee will rise to 3,000 pounds from July until the end of March 2024 but the government believes it will no longer be needed. Average annual bills are expected to fall to around 2,100 pounds a year from July under the regulator Ofgem's price cap, according to analysts at Cornwall Insights.

The government also said on Wednesday it would make sure households on prepayment meters do not pay a premium for their energy, which it said would save 4 million families 45 pounds a year.
 
Prepayment meters have come under scrutiny after The Times newspaper reported earlier this year that debt agents working on behalf of Centrica's British Gas business had forcibly installed meters in some vulnerable customers' homes.

Regulator Ofgem said on Tuesday a ban on enforced prepayment meter installation would be extended beyond March 31 and until energy suppliers have proved they are working in accordance to a new code of practice.
 

World

Britain

Extends

Household

Energy

Support

Scheme

June

Rising

Living

Costs

LBCI Next
Syrian president Assad arrives in Moscow, set to meet Putin
Armenian PM critical of Moscow-dominated security pact
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-03-09

Britain's early retired resist calls to work, despite higher living costs

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-08

Lebanese avoid hospitalization due to rising costs; hospitals shut down sections

LBCI
World
2023-02-21

Ireland hands households, businesses more cost of living relief

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-02

Duquesne visits Lebanon in support of energy sector

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
13:27

Chinese businessman arrested in $1 billion fraud conspiracy

LBCI
World
11:29

US senators to propose legislation to mandate balloon tracking

LBCI
World
11:25

Kremlin: relations with US in dire state amid drone incident

LBCI
World
11:21

Swiss Google workers stage walkout as job cuts hit Europe

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
06:58

Governor of Lebanon's Central Bank submits clarifying memo regarding his absence from court session

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-10

Forbes features Sierra Leonean-Lebanese ballpoint pen artist Habib Hajallie

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
11:38

Ogero following electricity sector's footsteps under current pricing: Corm

LBCI
Variety
2022-12-30

China's Huawei sees 'business as usual' as US sanctions impact wanes

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Breaking Headlines
12:01

Israeli security forces neutralize "infiltrator from Lebanon responsible for Megiddo junction attack": Statement

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:39

Lebanese State files lawsuit against Central Bank Governor and others

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
06:58

Governor of Lebanon's Central Bank submits clarifying memo regarding his absence from court session

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:30

Stalled communications between WB, MoE regarding $250 million energy import project

LBCI
World
06:40

North of Bakhmut, another key battle tests Ukraine's defenses

LBCI
Middle East
07:13

Turkey plans to ratify Finland's NATO bid ahead of May polls

LBCI
Middle East
07:00

Saudi investment in Iran could happen 'very quickly' after agreement

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:16

Lebanon's private schools studying tuition dollarization: report

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app