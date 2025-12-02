President Aoun: Pope Leo’s visit will remain engraved in Lebanon’s memory

02-12-2025 | 07:30
President Aoun: Pope Leo’s visit will remain engraved in Lebanon’s memory
0min
President Aoun: Pope Leo’s visit will remain engraved in Lebanon’s memory

President Joseph Aoun said that Pope Leo’s visit will remain engraved in the memory of Lebanon and its people.

Speaking from Beirut Airport at the conclusion of the Pope’s trip, President Aoun stated that the Lebanese people are “a people of faith who refuse death and departure,” adding that they have chosen “to stand firm through love, peace, and truth,” and that they “deserve life, and life befits them.”

He emphasized that Lebanon had heard the Pope’s message and would continue to embody it, expressing hope that the country would “always remain in your prayers.”

Aoun also highlighted the depth of the Pope’s affection for Lebanon, saying that through his words and meetings with the Lebanese people, they had sensed his sincere desire for Lebanon to remain “a nation of mission, dialogue, openness, and a land of freedom for every human being.”

