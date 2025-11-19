News
US peace proposal requires Ukraine to cede land, cut army size: AFP
World News
19-11-2025 | 14:47
US peace proposal requires Ukraine to cede land, cut army size: AFP
Ukraine has received a new peace proposal from the United States, which requires Kyiv to cede land controlled by Russia and more than halve its army's size, a senior official briefed on the proposal told AFP on Wednesday.
The draft provides for "recognition of Crimea and other regions that the Russians have taken" and "reduction of the army to 400,000 personnel," the source, who does not wish to be identified, told AFP.
AFP
World News
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv
Russia
Poland to close last remaining Russian consulate after railway sabotage
US, Saudis approve nuclear deal, F-35 jets sale: White House
Previous
