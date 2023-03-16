ECB rate hike plans clouded by banking turmoil

World
2023-03-16 | 07:05
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
ECB rate hike plans clouded by banking turmoil
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
4min
ECB rate hike plans clouded by banking turmoil

European Central Bank policymakers are meeting on Thursday amid exceptional turmoil in financial markets that could force it to ditch plans for another hefty interest rate hike as fears of a fresh financial crisis crowd out inflation worries.

Having raised interest rates since July at its fastest pace on record to curb inflation, the ECB had effectively promised another 50 basis point (bps) increase for Thursday and signaled further moves in the months ahead.
 
But the collapse last week of Silicon Valley Bank in the United States has raised concerns about stress across the banking sector and sent shares into a dive, with Credit Suisse, long dogged by problems, at the center of the rout in Europe.

While shares were rallying on Thursday after the Swiss National Bank threw Credit Suisse a $54 billion lifeline, the volatility kept markets under stress, a worry for the ECB since monetary policy works via the financial system.
 
This requires the ECB, the central bank for the 20 nations that share the euro, to reconcile its inflation-fighting mandate with the need to maintain financial stability in the face of overwhelmingly imported turmoil.

"The support provided by the Swiss National Bank to Credit Suisse removes systemic risk to the extent that the ECB will still be able to raise rates today by 50 bps," Lorne Baring, the Managing Director of B Capital SA said.
 
Supporting the case for a bigger rate move, the ECB's new economic projections will show inflation significantly above its 2 percent target in 2024 and slightly over in 2025, a source with direct knowledge told Reuters earlier.

Projections for underlying inflation, an indicator of the durability of price growth, are meanwhile set to be raised, suggesting that disinflation will be protracted and monetary policy will have to remain tight for some time.

This outlook is so worrying that prior to the turmoil in the banking sector, a long list of policymakers had advocated rate hikes continuing beyond March.

COLD FEET?
 
Markets are nevertheless doubting the ECB's resolve and have dialed back bets on the size of Thursday's move and subsequent rate hikes. Money market pricing suggests that investors now see a roughly 50 percent chance of a 50 bps increase, down from 100 percent last week but still above the 20 percent priced at one point on Wednesday.

The peak ECB rate, also known as terminal rate, is now seen at around 3.25 percent, down from 4.1 percent last week, an exceptional reversal in market pricing.

The banking stress is significant enough for the ECB to walk away from its own guidance and dial back tightening plans, some analysts argued.

"Current developments qualify as 'extreme', in our view, justifying a reassessment of our ECB call," Barclays economist Silvia Ardagna said. "We assign a 20 percent probability to no hike, a 60 percent probability to a 25 bps hike and a 20 percent probability to a 50 bps hike."

Even if the ECB goes ahead with the 50 bps hike, it is almost certain to move away from its recent practice of signaling its next step and will leave the door open regarding the May meeting, even if a bias for higher rates remains.

ECB President Christine Lagarde will almost certainly try to reassure investors about the health of the bloc's banks, arguing that they are better capitalized, more profitable and more liquid than during previous periods of turmoil.

But the ECB is likely to stop short of offering specific measures to help banks, especially since it has just removed a subsidy from a key liquidity facility in an attempt to wean lenders off central bank cash.

Lagarde could nevertheless signal that the ECB is ready to step in should contagion start impairing the health of euro zone lenders, and thus preventing the ECB's monetary policy from being deployed effectively.

"The ECB will be minded to stick to the separation principle: gearing the monetary policy stance towards achieving the inflation aim; and using other tools to deal with financial stability," BNP Paribas said. "Indeed, interest rates are probably the wrong tool to address a liquidity problem.
 

World

ECB

European

Central Bank

Rate

Hikes

Plans

Clouded

Banking

Turmoil

Inflation

Economy

LBCI Next
US, Russia trade blame after drone crash, fighting rages for east Ukraine town
Taiwan warns Honduras against 'poison' of taking aid from China
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-03-15

ECB likely to stick to big rate hike despite banking turmoil

LBCI
World
2023-03-13

European bank stocks plunge again as SVB market turmoil continues

LBCI
World
2023-03-09

Serbia's central bank raises benchmark rate to 5.75 percent from 5.50 percent

LBCI
World
2023-03-09

ECB's Villeroy: French inflation peak seen in H1

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
10:07

UK bans TikTok on government phones over security concerns

LBCI
World
09:58

China's answer to ChatGPT? Baidu shares tumble as Ernie Bot disappoints

LBCI
World
09:57

Iran's top security official in UAE to seek stronger ties

LBCI
World
09:53

Euro, Swiss franc recover a little as market mood improves, traders await ECB

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Breaking Headlines
12:01

Israeli security forces neutralize "infiltrator from Lebanon responsible for Megiddo junction attack": Statement

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-02

Robinhood’s wallet app is now available to all iOS users

LBCI
Middle East
08:34

Dubai's Majid Al Futtaim cuts 105 jobs as new CEO makes mark

LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-16

Foreign investors pour $925 mln into Egypt since Wednesday

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Breaking Headlines
12:01

Israeli security forces neutralize "infiltrator from Lebanon responsible for Megiddo junction attack": Statement

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:51

Salameh attends hearing session with French and European delegations

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:33

Assistant Secretary Barbara Leaf to visit Lebanon to urge election of a president

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:36

Israeli security event: A suspected Hezbollah involvement

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:53

UNIFIL reports no evidence of infiltration from Lebanon amid Israeli claims

LBCI
Middle East
06:53

Iran agrees to stop arming Houthis in Yemen as part of pact With Saudi Arabia: WSJ

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:38

Lebanon to increase flights to Sweden, Denmark to 11 weekly this summer

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
11:38

Ogero following electricity sector's footsteps under current pricing: Corm

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app