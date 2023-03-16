News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
21
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ahmar Bel Khat Al Areed
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
21
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Gold Fields, AngloGold rule out merger after Ghana joint-venture deal
World
2023-03-16 | 07:54
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Gold Fields, AngloGold rule out merger after Ghana joint-venture deal
Gold Fields (GFIJ.J) and AngloGold Ashanti (ANGJ.J) are not considering a full-scale merger after they agreed to combine their neighboring Tarkwa and Iduapriem mines in Ghana to create Africa's biggest gold mine, the two companies said on Thursday.
Gold miners are increasingly looking to consolidate as they seek to replace depleting reserves and contain cost pressures.
Last month, US-based Newmont Corp (NEM.N), the world's top gold producer, bid $16.9 billion for Australia's Newcrest Mining (NCM.AX), triggering speculation of a new wave of mergers and acquisitions in the industry.
When asked by reporters if a merger was under consideration, AngloGold CEO Alberto Calderon said: "We are in similar places around the world, but for now this is the thing we are focused on. We’re not going to entertain any speculation on that (a merger). There’s no conversation or anything of that sort."
Calderon and Gold Fields interim CEO Martin Preece said on a conference call about their joint venture that they would explore other opportunities to maximize synergies where they arise.
The South Africa-headquartered AngloGold and Gold Fields are among the five biggest gold producing companies by output in the world, with operations in Africa, Australia and South America.
Calderon has previously said AngloGold prefers internal growth to acquisitions.
Gold Fields' Preece, who last month said the company was no longer pursuing big M&A deals after its failed bid for Canada's Yamana Gold (YRI.TO) said on the conference call "collaboration is easier".
"I think it’s going to be asset-specific and opportunity-specific," Preece said.
Gold Fields and AngloGold would own 60% and 30% of the joint operation, respectively, with the Ghanaian government holding 10%, Calderon said.
The joint venture would produce an average 900,000 ounces annually over the first five years and 600,000 ounces over its estimated 18-year life of the mine, the companies said.
"The proposed joint venture would create the largest gold mine in Africa and one of the largest in the world. It will be a high-quality operation, supported by a substantial mineral endowment and an initial life spanning almost two decades," the companies said in a joint statement.
The combined operation's all-in sustaining costs (AISC), an industry measure, would be less than $1,000 per ounce for the first five years and less than $1,200 per ounce over the estimated life of mine.
Tarkwa produced 531,600 ounces in 2022 at AISC of $1,248 per ounce, while Iduapriem produced 248,000 ounces at a cost of $1,299 per ounce.
Apart from Tarkwa, Gold Fields has two other mines in Ghana, Damang and the 45%-owned Asanko. AngloGold also has another mine in Ghana, Obuasi, in addition to Iduapriem.
Reuters
World
Gold
Fields
AngloGold
Ghana
Deal
US
Africa
Next
Austria not rowing back support for EU's car CO2 law, minister says
Pentagon releases de-classified video of Black Sea drone incident
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
07:16
Gulf buy-now-pay-later firm Tamara in $150 mln funding deal with Goldman Sachs
Middle East
07:16
Gulf buy-now-pay-later firm Tamara in $150 mln funding deal with Goldman Sachs
0
Middle East
06:23
With Saudi deals, US, China battle for influence in Mideast
Middle East
06:23
With Saudi deals, US, China battle for influence in Mideast
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-13
Could US-Iran nuclear deal talks progress following Saudi-Iranian breakthrough?
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-13
Could US-Iran nuclear deal talks progress following Saudi-Iranian breakthrough?
0
World
2023-03-12
Prisoners exchange deal with US could release $10 bln for Iran: Nizar Zakka to LBCI
World
2023-03-12
Prisoners exchange deal with US could release $10 bln for Iran: Nizar Zakka to LBCI
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
10:07
UK bans TikTok on government phones over security concerns
World
10:07
UK bans TikTok on government phones over security concerns
0
World
09:58
China's answer to ChatGPT? Baidu shares tumble as Ernie Bot disappoints
World
09:58
China's answer to ChatGPT? Baidu shares tumble as Ernie Bot disappoints
0
World
09:57
Iran's top security official in UAE to seek stronger ties
World
09:57
Iran's top security official in UAE to seek stronger ties
0
World
09:53
Euro, Swiss franc recover a little as market mood improves, traders await ECB
World
09:53
Euro, Swiss franc recover a little as market mood improves, traders await ECB
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Breaking Headlines
12:01
Israeli security forces neutralize "infiltrator from Lebanon responsible for Megiddo junction attack": Statement
Breaking Headlines
12:01
Israeli security forces neutralize "infiltrator from Lebanon responsible for Megiddo junction attack": Statement
0
Variety
2023-03-02
Robinhood’s wallet app is now available to all iOS users
Variety
2023-03-02
Robinhood’s wallet app is now available to all iOS users
0
Middle East
08:34
Dubai's Majid Al Futtaim cuts 105 jobs as new CEO makes mark
Middle East
08:34
Dubai's Majid Al Futtaim cuts 105 jobs as new CEO makes mark
0
Middle East
2023-01-16
Foreign investors pour $925 mln into Egypt since Wednesday
Middle East
2023-01-16
Foreign investors pour $925 mln into Egypt since Wednesday
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Breaking Headlines
12:01
Israeli security forces neutralize "infiltrator from Lebanon responsible for Megiddo junction attack": Statement
Breaking Headlines
12:01
Israeli security forces neutralize "infiltrator from Lebanon responsible for Megiddo junction attack": Statement
2
Lebanon News
04:51
Salameh attends hearing session with French and European delegations
Lebanon News
04:51
Salameh attends hearing session with French and European delegations
3
Lebanon News
05:33
Assistant Secretary Barbara Leaf to visit Lebanon to urge election of a president
Lebanon News
05:33
Assistant Secretary Barbara Leaf to visit Lebanon to urge election of a president
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:36
Israeli security event: A suspected Hezbollah involvement
News Bulletin Reports
13:36
Israeli security event: A suspected Hezbollah involvement
5
Lebanon News
05:53
UNIFIL reports no evidence of infiltration from Lebanon amid Israeli claims
Lebanon News
05:53
UNIFIL reports no evidence of infiltration from Lebanon amid Israeli claims
6
Middle East
06:53
Iran agrees to stop arming Houthis in Yemen as part of pact With Saudi Arabia: WSJ
Middle East
06:53
Iran agrees to stop arming Houthis in Yemen as part of pact With Saudi Arabia: WSJ
7
Lebanon News
13:38
Lebanon to increase flights to Sweden, Denmark to 11 weekly this summer
Lebanon News
13:38
Lebanon to increase flights to Sweden, Denmark to 11 weekly this summer
8
Lebanon Economy
11:38
Ogero following electricity sector's footsteps under current pricing: Corm
Lebanon Economy
11:38
Ogero following electricity sector's footsteps under current pricing: Corm
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store