Canadian PM Carney says apologized to Trump over anti-tariff ad

01-11-2025 | 03:41
Canadian PM Carney says apologized to Trump over anti-tariff ad
Canadian PM Carney says apologized to Trump over anti-tariff ad

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney confirmed on Saturday he apologized to U.S. President Donald Trump over an anti-tariff ad featuring former U.S. leader Ronald Reagan.

Trump announced he would be hiking tariffs on Canadian goods by an additional 10% and terminated all trade talks following what he called the "fake" anti-tariff ad campaign.

"I did apologize to the president. The President was offended," Carney told journalists in the South Korean city of Gyeongju, adding trade talks would restart when the US is "ready."



AFP
 

