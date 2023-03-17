Banks, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher as crisis fears ease

World
2023-03-17 | 06:53
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Banks, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher as crisis fears ease
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Banks, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher as crisis fears ease

UK's FTSE 100 rose nearly 1% on Friday, with bank stocks rallying as support measures eased fears of a global banking meltdown and commodity-linked stocks tracked commodity prices higher.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 (.FTSE) rose 0.9%.

However, the index was on track to post its worst weekly performance in nine months as fears of a global banking crisis enveloped markets, following the collapse of two US lenders, with troubles at Swiss lender Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) only compounding fears.

The fears began to ease after major US banks on Thursday offered a $30 billion lifeline for beleaguered First Republic Bank (FRC.N), while Credit Suisse also received an emergency liquidity line from the Swiss central bank.

British banks (.FTNMX301010) gained 0.2%. Lender Barclays (BARC.L) rose 1.2%.

"Increasingly, the message coming out is that these are not the same (US banks) issues that are impacting the UK banks," said Matt Evans, portfolio manager for UK sustainable equities at Ninety One in London.

Evans said some of the nervousness that hit stocks recently is easing, resulting in a relief rally on Friday.

Industrial metal miners (.FTNMX551020) jumped 3.2% as most base metal prices rallied.

Energy stocks (.FTNMX601010) also surged 3.1% as majors Shell (SHEL.L) and BP (BP.L) rose 3.0% and 3.2%, respectively, tracking higher oil prices.

Crude prices firmed after a meeting between Saudi Arabia and Russia calmed markets amid strong China demand expectations.

Looking ahead, investor focus would shift to interest rate decisions from the Bank of England and Federal Reserve next week in light of the European Central Bank raising its interest rate by a hefty 50-basis points on Thursday.

The more domestically focused FTSE 250 midcap index (.FTMC) gained 0.4% as Bodycote (BOY.L) surged 6.7% after the thermal processing service provider reported higher full-year revenue.

Reuters 

World

Banks

Energy

Stocks

FTSE 100

Crisis

LBCI Next
European shares rise as banking turmoil eases; set to end volatile week lower
European stocks rise as market sentiment recovers after banking turmoil
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:22

USAID spearheads launch of first Solar & Renewable Energy Fund to combat energy crisis

LBCI
World
2023-03-13

No relief for European stocks as battered banks extend losses

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-06

Crypto stocks fall as Silvergate crisis deepens

LBCI
World
2023-03-06

Stocks and bonds edge up; investors balance China, central banks

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
07:35

UK drops plan to tax sovereign wealth funds

LBCI
World
07:24

UK's Prince Harry to seek Mail on Sunday libel win without trial

LBCI
World
06:56

European shares rise as banking turmoil eases; set to end volatile week lower

LBCI
World
06:50

European stocks rise as market sentiment recovers after banking turmoil

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-10

Forbes features Sierra Leonean-Lebanese ballpoint pen artist Habib Hajallie

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-01-03

Army Commander Joseph Aoun could become president: Former diplomat Schenker

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-15

Ain Ebel trail becomes Lebanon’s first LMT Network Trail

LBCI
World
2023-03-11

Dutch farmers, climate activists get ready for pre-election protests

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
10:58

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:53

Lebanon's Central Bank Governor faces European delegation in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:45

Israel investigates infiltrator's identity in Megiddo incident

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:05

Lebanese Army thwarts ISIS plot, arrests two Brothers linked to the group

LBCI
Variety
10:58

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:43

Depositors' losses accumulate as BDL fails to adjust exchange rate

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:17

Cyprus ambassador requests meeting on border demarcation

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:09

Arab countries considering financial deposits to help Lebanon

LBCI
Variety
12:09

Lebanon hosts 98 protected areas, representing more than 20% of its area

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app