President Aoun holds high-level meetings in New York on sidelines of UN General Assembly

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun continued a series of diplomatic meetings in New York with Arab and international officials participating in the United Nations General Assembly, accompanied by Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji, Lebanon's U.N. ambassador Ahmad Arafa, and presidential media director Rafiq Chlala.



President Aoun met with Alain Berset, Secretary-General of the Council of Europe and former president of Switzerland, who briefed him on the council’s work and its partnerships with regional countries, including Lebanon. Discussions focused on governance, fiscal oversight, crisis management, and ongoing cooperation between Lebanon and specialized European committees.



Aoun also held talks with Kuwaiti Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, who conveyed greetings and best wishes from Emir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. The two reviewed bilateral ties since Aoun’s last visit to Kuwait and explored ways to enhance cooperation in energy and defense, following recent visits to Kuwait by Lebanese ministers Joe Saddi and Michel Mnassa.



The president expressed gratitude for Kuwait’s continued assistance to Lebanon, while providing an update on the situation in southern Lebanon and domestic developments.



Crown Prince Sabah reaffirmed Kuwait’s steadfast commitment to supporting Lebanon’s security, stability, and prosperity, calling it a cornerstone of Kuwaiti foreign policy.



The talks also touched on the ongoing Israeli assault on Gaza, highlighting the killing, destruction, and displacement of civilians. Both sides stressed the need for Arab countries to work together to address the humanitarian crisis facing Palestinians and to stabilize the broader region.