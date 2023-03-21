Russia to hold UN meeting on Ukraine kids taken to Russia

World
2023-03-21 | 06:11
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Russia to hold UN meeting on Ukraine kids taken to Russia
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Russia to hold UN meeting on Ukraine kids taken to Russia

Russia plans to hold an informal meeting of the U.N. Security Council in early April on what it said is “the real situation” of Ukrainian children taken to Russia, an issue that has gained the spotlight following the International Criminal Court’s arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin for war crimes related to their abduction. 

Russia’s U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia told a news conference Monday that Russia planned the council meeting long before Friday’s announcement by the ICC. Russia holds the rotating presidency of the council in April. 

The court said it was seeking Putin’s arrest because he “is allegedly responsible for the war crime of unlawful deportation of (children) and that of unlawful transfer of (children) from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation.” 

The announcement of the warrants for Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova, the commissioner for Children’s Rights in the Office of the President of the Russian Federation, was welcomed by Ukraine as a first step toward accountability by Russia for crimes following its Feb. 14, 2022, invasion. It was dismissed by Moscow, which is not one of the 123 countries that are parties to the court, calling the action “legally void” and “outrageous.” 

The announcement followed a report Thursday by the U.N. Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine that said there was evidence of the illegal transfer of hundreds of Ukrainian children to Russia. 

The commission said both parents and children faced many obstacles in establishing contact, with the burden falling primarily on the children, with young children likely unable to make any contact. It concluded that the forced deportations “violate international humanitarian law, and amount to a war crime.” 

The Ukrainian government claims 16,221 children have been taken to Russia since the war began. 

ICC prosecutor Karim Khan was quoted by the Courthouse News Service as telling Russia during a conference of justice ministers from more than 30 countries in London on Monday: “Return the children, repatriate the children.” 

Russia’s Nebenzia called the issue of the children “totally overblown” and said Moscow wants to explain at the Security Council meeting, around April 6, that they were taken to Russia “simply because we wanted to spare them of the danger that military activities may bring.” 

Nebenzia was asked whether Russia planned on returning the children. “When conditions are safe, of course. Why not?” the Russian envoy replied. 

AP
 

World

Russia

UN

Security Council

Ukraine

Children

International Criminal Court

Warrant

Vladimir Putin

War

Crimes

LBCI Next
London police institutionally racist and sexist, major review finds
US awards $94 million for innovative mobility projects
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-03-13

International court expected to launch war crimes cases against Russians over Ukraine war

LBCI
World
2023-03-17

ICC judges issue arrest warrant for Putin over war crimes in Ukraine

LBCI
World
2023-03-16

Russia has committed 'wide range' of war crimes in Ukraine, U.N inquiry finds

LBCI
World
05:09

Putin praised by China's Xi on visit to Moscow US denounces as cover for war crimes

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
09:10

China protests 'vile' Taiwan visit by German minister

LBCI
World
08:50

Greta Thunberg, climate activists get court nod to sue Swedish state

LBCI
World
08:43

France requisitions refinery workers as energy strikes continue

LBCI
World
08:33

Mexico makes lots of electric cars, but few Mexicans drive them

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
08:58

Ferrari says ransomware attack exposed customers’ personal data

LBCI
World
07:17

European credit default swaps indices fall, European banks AT1 rise - Reuters News

LBCI
World
2023-03-06

Estonia's Kallas in first place in parliamentary election

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-10

UK closes ‘Jedi Blue’ antitrust collusion case against Google and Meta

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:57

Lebanon set to open new airport terminal in March 2027

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:10

Lebanon's currency catastrophe: The 140,000 LBP to USD plunge

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:33

Gas stations consider closure amid calls for US Dollar pricing formula

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:53

Frangieh and Moawad are confrontational candidates: Jumblatt

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:52

Kulluna Irada meets with IMF delegation to discuss Lebanon's economic crisis and calls for genuine reform

LBCI
Variety
09:16

Jordan-based company to start producing "Made in Lebanon" electronic devices following agreement with Lebanese University

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:58

Lebanon's maritime borders: Challenges and uncertainties in demarcation with Cyprus

LBCI
Variety
10:47

Taylor Swift amazes fans with a custom Zuhair Murad gown

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app