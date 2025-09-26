Lebanese Army conducts raid Baalbek in coordination with military intelligence

The Lebanese Army announced that one of its units, backed by military intelligence, carried out a series of security operations on Friday in the town of Dar El Wasaah in Baalbek to apprehend several dangerous fugitives.



Among those targeted was a man identified as H.J., wanted for multiple crimes, including shooting at army checkpoints and patrols, killing soldiers, forming gangs to traffic weapons and drugs, kidnapping for ransom, armed robbery, and multiple shootings.



During the raids, H.J. and others opened fire on the soldiers, wounding several. Army units returned fire, killing the fugitive.



The army said investigations are underway under the supervision of the judiciary as efforts continue to arrest the remaining suspects.