Gold rally cools as focus turns to Fed move

World
2023-03-21 | 07:00
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Gold rally cools as focus turns to Fed move
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Gold rally cools as focus turns to Fed move

Gold continued to decline for the second day on Tuesday after rising above $2,000 an ounce in the last session, as investors turned their attention from the banking crisis to the US Federal Reserve's interest rate decision.

Spot gold was down 0.6% at $1,967.17 per ounce, as of 0912 GMT, while US gold futures slipped 0.6% to $1,970.30.

The metal had hit $2,009.59 an ounce on Monday, its highest since March 2022, before pulling back to $1,978.71.

Bullion has gained over $100 after the collapse of US-based Silicon Valley Bank earlier this month, as investors scrambled for the safe haven.

European shares rose nearly 1%, with banking stocks leading the recovery, following a raft of measures to stabilize the sector, while investors hoped for less aggressive moves by the Fed.

There is some caution in the market ahead of the Fed rate decision, said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets.

"A dovish hike could provide the catalyst for further gains towards $2,000 an ounce, but there would need to be clear evidence that hikes were at an end for (gold) prices to push into towards record highs."

According to the CME FedWatch tool, markets are pricing in a 16.6% chance that the Fed will stand pat at the end of its March 21-22 meeting, with a 83.4% chance of a 25 basis points (bps) hike.

Lower interest rates make non-yielding bullion more attractive by reducing the opportunity cost of holding it.

"The precious metal is set to glow amid the fragile sentiment with expectations around a less aggressive Federal Reserve limiting downside losses," said Lukman Otunuga, senior research analyst at FXTM in a note.

"Looking at the technical picture, gold could experience a technical pullback towards $1,955 before bulls take further action."

The dollar rose 0.1%, making bullion less attractive for overseas buyers. Benchmark US 10-year Treasury yields also ticked up.

Spot silver fell 0.6% to $22.39 per ounce, platinum lost 0.2% at $986.77 and palladium was 0.2% lower at $1,417.62.

Reuters 
 

World

Gold

Golden

Focus

Fed

LBCI Next
Goldman Sachs expects commodities supercycle
China's Tencent Music beats quarterly revenue estimates
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
05:46

Easing banking fears help UK stocks rise, Fed meeting in focus

LBCI
World
2023-02-17

Portugal ends Golden Visas, curtails Airbnb rentals to address housing crisis

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-11

Lebanese designer Tony Ward present at Golden Globes

LBCI
World
07:12

Goldman Sachs expects commodities supercycle

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
09:10

China protests 'vile' Taiwan visit by German minister

LBCI
World
08:50

Greta Thunberg, climate activists get court nod to sue Swedish state

LBCI
World
08:43

France requisitions refinery workers as energy strikes continue

LBCI
World
08:33

Mexico makes lots of electric cars, but few Mexicans drive them

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-02-12

Ukraine says three major regions can avoid power cuts after attacks

LBCI
Sports
2023-01-19

NBA returns to Paris as French hopes of Olympic gold grow

LBCI
World
2023-03-06

EU's von der Leyen says she will tackle US green subsidies, overcome e-fuels impasse

LBCI
World
2023-03-03

EU delays vote on combustion engine phase-out after German pushback

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:57

Lebanon set to open new airport terminal in March 2027

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:10

Lebanon's currency catastrophe: The 140,000 LBP to USD plunge

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:33

Gas stations consider closure amid calls for US Dollar pricing formula

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:53

Frangieh and Moawad are confrontational candidates: Jumblatt

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:52

Kulluna Irada meets with IMF delegation to discuss Lebanon's economic crisis and calls for genuine reform

LBCI
Variety
09:16

Jordan-based company to start producing "Made in Lebanon" electronic devices following agreement with Lebanese University

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:58

Lebanon's maritime borders: Challenges and uncertainties in demarcation with Cyprus

LBCI
Variety
10:47

Taylor Swift amazes fans with a custom Zuhair Murad gown

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app