Lebanon's Finance Minister to LBCI: IMF welcomes amendments on banking secrecy law
Lebanon News
24-04-2025 | 11:43
0
min
Lebanon's Finance Minister to LBCI: IMF welcomes amendments on banking secrecy law
Finance Minister Yassine Jaber praised the Lebanese Parliament's approval of amendments to the banking secrecy law, calling it a "very positive step" in the country's reform process.
Speaking to LBCI, Jaber said the move reflects Parliament's commitment to the government's reform agenda, adding that it sends a reassuring message domestically and internationally.
"This law expresses Parliament's alignment with the government's reform plan. It gives a positive impression about Lebanon and its seriousness in moving forward with reforms," Jaber noted.
He also noted that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) welcomed the development, emphasizing that the law is expected to play a pivotal role in regulating Lebanon's troubled banking sector.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Finance
Minister
Yassine Jaber
LBCI
IMF
Amendments
Banking
Secrecy
Law
Next
President Joseph Aoun marks Armenian Genocide anniversary, reaffirms Lebanon's support for justice
Lebanon moves forward with $250M World Bank loan to reform power sector — the details
Previous
0
Lebanon News
14:43
Mount Lebanon governor reports to LBCI almost 36 municipal elections confirmed by acclamation
Lebanon News
14:43
Mount Lebanon governor reports to LBCI almost 36 municipal elections confirmed by acclamation
0
Lebanon News
13:35
Lebanon's President signs banking secrecy law amendments
Lebanon News
13:35
Lebanon's President signs banking secrecy law amendments
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:57
A vision for the future: Will Lebanon seize IMF's chance for economic rebirth and regional investment?
News Bulletin Reports
12:57
A vision for the future: Will Lebanon seize IMF's chance for economic rebirth and regional investment?
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Reforms unlocked with banking secrecy lift: Lebanon expands access to bank records to trace crisis roots
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Reforms unlocked with banking secrecy lift: Lebanon expands access to bank records to trace crisis roots
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-12
On the path to reform: Beirut Airport undergoes major upgrades ahead of summer season
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-12
On the path to reform: Beirut Airport undergoes major upgrades ahead of summer season
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-02
Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem announces public funeral for Hassan Nasrallah on Feb. 23, urges action on Israel's violations
Lebanon News
2025-02-02
Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem announces public funeral for Hassan Nasrallah on Feb. 23, urges action on Israel's violations
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Hezbollah delegation invites Patriarch Al-Rahi to funeral of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Hezbollah delegation invites Patriarch Al-Rahi to funeral of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine
0
World News
2025-04-20
Ukraine asks Russia to halt strikes on civilian targets for 30 days
World News
2025-04-20
Ukraine asks Russia to halt strikes on civilian targets for 30 days
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:30
Israeli army launches probe into missing military equipment near Lebanese border
Lebanon News
03:30
Israeli army launches probe into missing military equipment near Lebanese border
2
Lebanon Economy
06:13
Lebanon’s Parliament approves amendment allowing BDL to issue new currency denominations
Lebanon Economy
06:13
Lebanon’s Parliament approves amendment allowing BDL to issue new currency denominations
3
Lebanon Economy
05:48
Lebanese Parliament approves banking secrecy law with a majority of 87
Lebanon Economy
05:48
Lebanese Parliament approves banking secrecy law with a majority of 87
4
Lebanon Economy
06:44
Lebanese Finance Minister hails parliamentary backing for banking secrecy passage
Lebanon Economy
06:44
Lebanese Finance Minister hails parliamentary backing for banking secrecy passage
5
Lebanon News
11:13
Lebanon's Finance Minister to LBCI: IMF welcomes amendments on banking secrecy law
Lebanon News
11:13
Lebanon's Finance Minister to LBCI: IMF welcomes amendments on banking secrecy law
6
Lebanon News
06:30
PM Salam says government committed to restoring trust between Lebanon and Arab countries
Lebanon News
06:30
PM Salam says government committed to restoring trust between Lebanon and Arab countries
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Reforms unlocked with banking secrecy lift: Lebanon expands access to bank records to trace crisis roots
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Reforms unlocked with banking secrecy lift: Lebanon expands access to bank records to trace crisis roots
8
Lebanon News
07:41
Families of Beirut Port explosion victims reject prosecutor's decision, threaten street action
Lebanon News
07:41
Families of Beirut Port explosion victims reject prosecutor's decision, threaten street action
