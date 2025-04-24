Finance Minister Yassine Jaber praised the Lebanese Parliament's approval of amendments to the banking secrecy law, calling it a "very positive step" in the country's reform process.



Speaking to LBCI, Jaber said the move reflects Parliament's commitment to the government's reform agenda, adding that it sends a reassuring message domestically and internationally.



"This law expresses Parliament's alignment with the government's reform plan. It gives a positive impression about Lebanon and its seriousness in moving forward with reforms," Jaber noted.



He also noted that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) welcomed the development, emphasizing that the law is expected to play a pivotal role in regulating Lebanon's troubled banking sector.