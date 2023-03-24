Deutsche Bank shares tumble, default insurance cost shoots up

World
2023-03-24 | 06:01
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Deutsche Bank shares tumble, default insurance cost shoots up
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Deutsche Bank shares tumble, default insurance cost shoots up

Deutsche Bank shares (DBKGn.DE) fell for a third day on Friday, after a sharp jump in the cost of insuring against the risk of default late the day before fueled concerns about the overall stability of Europe's banks.

Deutsche shares, which have lost a fifth of their value so far this month, were last down 5.5 percent at 8.843 euros ($9.57), not far off Monday's five-month low.

They closed 3.2 percent lower on Thursday, while the bank's credit default swaps (CDS)<DB5YEUAM=MG> - a form of insurance for bondholders - shot up to 173 basis points (bps) from 142 bps the day before, according to data from S&P Market Intelligence on Thursday.
 
This marks the largest one-day rise in Deutsche's CDS on record, according to Refinitiv data.

Some of Deutsche Bank's bonds meanwhile sold off too. Its 7.5 percent Additional Tier-1 dollar bonds fell by 1 cent to 74.716 cents on the dollar, pushing the yield up to 22.87 percent. That yield is double what it was just two weeks ago, according to Tradeweb data.

AT1s issued by banks have come under pressure since Credit Suisse was forced to write down $17 billion of its AT1s as part of a forced takeover by UBS at the weekend.
 
European banks have had a rough ride in the last week with developments at Credit Suisse and turmoil among regional US banks fueling concerns about the health of the global banking sector.

The STOXX 600 index of European banks - which does not include shares of Credit Suisse or UBS - has seen one of its most volatile weeks of trading in a year. The index was last down 2.1 percent, heading for a monthly decline of 17 percent.
 

World

Deutsche

Bank

Shares

Tumble

Default

Insurance

Costs

Shoot

Up

Europe

Default

Value

Bondholders

Credit Suisse

UBS

LBCI Next
Bank angst persists, unnerves Europe
Israel's Netanyahu greeted by protesters ahead of London meeting with UK PM
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
07:22

Deutsche Bank and UBS shares hammered as banking fears keep tight grip

LBCI
World
2023-03-21

European credit default swaps indices fall, European banks AT1 rise - Reuters News

LBCI
World
2023-03-23

European bank shares fall as crisis leaves mark

LBCI
World
2023-03-21

Shares rise after Credit Suisse deal, but bank 'whack-a-mole' not over

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
09:22

Investors urge European chemical makers to take action on emissions

LBCI
Variety
08:58

France to ban TikTok on work phones of civil servants

LBCI
World
08:54

Ukraine pushes for continued Russian Olympic exclusion

LBCI
World
07:50

US and China wage war beneath the waves – over internet cables

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-23

Lebanon postpones Daylight Saving Time adoption exceptionally for Ramadan

LBCI
World
06:47

Emirates airline says 'substantial' ticket revenue trapped in Nigeria

LBCI
Variety
06:51

Abu Dhabi's ADNOC gears up for June listing of marine & logistics unit - sources

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app