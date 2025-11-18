UK foreign minister plans sanctions relating to human rights abuses in Sudan

18-11-2025 | 10:19
UK foreign minister plans sanctions relating to human rights abuses in Sudan
UK foreign minister plans sanctions relating to human rights abuses in Sudan

Britain's foreign minister Yvette Cooper plans to introduce sanctions relating to human rights violations and abuses in war-torn Sudan, she said on Tuesday, stressing the need for sustained efforts for a ceasefire.

"I've instructed my officials to bring forward potential sanctions relating to human rights violations and abuses in Sudan," Cooper told lawmakers, amid global efforts to end the war in the east African nation.

The conflict erupted in 2023 amid a power struggle between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). RSF's recent takeover of al-Fashir, one of Sudan's largest cities, has raised grave concerns about mass killings.

Both sides have increasingly relied on drone strikes in recent months.



Reuters
 

UK

Foreign

Minister

Sanctions

Human

Rights

Abuse

Sudan

