News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
18
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Aswad
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
18
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
UBS rehires Ermotti as CEO to steer Credit Suisse takeover
World
2023-03-29 | 03:25
High views
Share
Share
3
min
UBS rehires Ermotti as CEO to steer Credit Suisse takeover
UBS Group AG (UBSG.S) has rehired Sergio Ermotti as CEO to steer its massive takeover of neighbor Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) - a surprise move that seeks to take advantage of his experience in rebuilding the bank after the global financial crisis.
His immediate challenges will include laying off thousands of staff, cutting back Credit Suisse's investment bank and reassuring the world's wealthy that UBS remains the best place to park their cash.
Ermotti, the current chairman of Swiss Re (SRENH.S), will take the helm from April 5. He was chief executive of UBS from 2011 to 2020.
UBS shares were indicated 2.3% higher in premarket activity on the Zurich stock exchange after the announcement.
He takes charge weeks after UBS bought rival Swiss Bank Credit Suisse in a shotgun merger engineered by Swiss authorities to stem turmoil after Credit Suisse ran aground.
That deal made UBS Switzerland’s one and only global bank, underpinned by roughly 260 billion francs ($170 billion) in state loans and guarantees to underpin the new group, a risky bet that makes the Swiss economy more dependent on a single lender.
Vontobel analyst Andreas Venditti said Ermotti's experience paring back UBS's investment bank after the financial crash more than a decade ago made him well equipped for the job.
Current CEO Ralph Hamers was a notable absentee from the announcement of UBS's takeover of Credit Suisse on March 19 - a deal backed by more than 200 billion francs ($217 billion) of state cash and guarantees engineered by the government, central bank and regulators.
The next day, Hamers looked bleary eyed as he described the end of Credit Suisse as a "sad day" that nobody wanted.
Hamers, who succeeded Ermotti in November 2020, "has agreed to step down to serve the interests of the new combination, the Swiss financial sector and the country," UBS said in a statement.
"The board took the decision in light of the new challenges and priorities facing UBS after the announcement of the acquisition," UBS added.
UBS ditched Hamers, who had no big-ticket M&A experience under his belt and faced the task of combining two banks with $1.6 trillion in assets, more than 120,000 staff and a complex balance sheet.
Ermotti said he was looking forward to integrating UBS and Credit Suisse.
"The task at hand is an urgent and challenging one," Ermotti said in a statement.
"In order to do it in a sustainable and successful way, and in the interest of all stakeholders involved, we need to thoughtfully and systematically assess all options."
A nearly 30-year veteran of Dutch lender ING, Hamers had been a surprise choice when he was appointed to lead UBS, as he had little experience in investment banking or wealth management.
At ING, Hamers was seen as a tech-savvy boss who spurned the image of a stuffy banker for a young, modern and approachable CEO, and there he was credited with overseeing a digital transformation.
The digital success at ING is what attracted UBS's then-chairman Axel Weber to poach him, at a time that some analysts said UBS's progress was stagnating.
($1 = 0.9209 Swiss francs)
Reuters
World
UBS
Ermotti
CEO
Credit Suisse
Takeover
Banks
Crisis
Inflation
Economy
Investment
Next
Alibaba's breakup lifts hope China's regulatory winter is thawing
Central Bank of Kenya to hike rate 25 bps to 9.00%
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-03-20
UBS CEO says bank can handle risks of Credit Suisse takeover
World
2023-03-20
UBS CEO says bank can handle risks of Credit Suisse takeover
0
World
2023-03-18
UBS eyes takeover of Credit Suisse as fears of banking contagion mount
World
2023-03-18
UBS eyes takeover of Credit Suisse as fears of banking contagion mount
0
World
2023-03-27
Swiss sight deposits jump, suggesting Credit Suisse, UBS took emergency liquidity
World
2023-03-27
Swiss sight deposits jump, suggesting Credit Suisse, UBS took emergency liquidity
0
World
2023-03-25
UBS's Dargan and Credit Suisse's McDonagh to lead merger, Tages-Anzeiger reports
World
2023-03-25
UBS's Dargan and Credit Suisse's McDonagh to lead merger, Tages-Anzeiger reports
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
08:07
Elon Musk and others urge AI pause, citing 'risks to society'
World
08:07
Elon Musk and others urge AI pause, citing 'risks to society'
0
World
07:48
French Constitutional Council to issue verdict on pension bill on April 14
World
07:48
French Constitutional Council to issue verdict on pension bill on April 14
0
World
07:43
Elderly Swiss women bring European court's first climate case
World
07:43
Elderly Swiss women bring European court's first climate case
0
World
07:42
UN nuclear boss visits Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant
World
07:42
UN nuclear boss visits Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
07:34
Lebanon to partake in Expo 2023 Doha, Qatar
Variety
07:34
Lebanon to partake in Expo 2023 Doha, Qatar
0
Middle East
2023-02-27
Egypt taps private firms and long-delayed museum to revitalize tourism
Middle East
2023-02-27
Egypt taps private firms and long-delayed museum to revitalize tourism
0
World
2022-12-28
Philippine rain, flooding cause at least 25 deaths
World
2022-12-28
Philippine rain, flooding cause at least 25 deaths
0
Lebanon News
06:33
Mikati meets al-Bukhari at Grand Serail
Lebanon News
06:33
Mikati meets al-Bukhari at Grand Serail
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:02
Lebanese electricity bills to be issued monthly starting March
News Bulletin Reports
12:02
Lebanese electricity bills to be issued monthly starting March
2
News Bulletin Reports
10:12
Lebanese citizens face dollar dilemma at gas stations
News Bulletin Reports
10:12
Lebanese citizens face dollar dilemma at gas stations
3
Lebanon News
08:19
US, UK designate Lebanese Noah Zaitar, Hassan Daqqou for trafficking Captagon, supporting Syrian regime and Hezbollah
Lebanon News
08:19
US, UK designate Lebanese Noah Zaitar, Hassan Daqqou for trafficking Captagon, supporting Syrian regime and Hezbollah
4
News Bulletin Reports
11:13
Exchange rate roulette: Public sector employees anxiously await payment rates
News Bulletin Reports
11:13
Exchange rate roulette: Public sector employees anxiously await payment rates
5
News Bulletin Reports
09:54
Lebanon expects 350,000 people to arrive in April for the holidays
News Bulletin Reports
09:54
Lebanon expects 350,000 people to arrive in April for the holidays
6
Lebanon News
04:37
Jordan to provide Lebanon with electricity as soon as it reaches agreement with World Bank
Lebanon News
04:37
Jordan to provide Lebanon with electricity as soon as it reaches agreement with World Bank
7
Press Highlights
04:54
IMF report raises concerns about Lebanon's anti-money laundering compliance
Press Highlights
04:54
IMF report raises concerns about Lebanon's anti-money laundering compliance
8
Press Highlights
05:16
Lebanon's presidential crisis: Paris re-evaluates strategy after failure
Press Highlights
05:16
Lebanon's presidential crisis: Paris re-evaluates strategy after failure
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store