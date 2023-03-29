News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
15
o
Keserwan
15
o
North
15
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
7
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Arbaji
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
15
o
Keserwan
15
o
North
15
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
7
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Elderly Swiss women bring European court's first climate case
World
2023-03-29 | 07:43
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Elderly Swiss women bring European court's first climate case
Thousands of elderly Swiss women have joined forces in a groundbreaking case that opened on Wednesday at the European Court of Human Rights, arguing that their government's "woefully inadequate" efforts to fight global warming violate their human rights.
The first climate change case at the Strasbourg court has been brought by a group of Swiss female pensioners who claim that their country's inaction in the face of rising temperatures puts them at risk of dying during heatwaves.
The case is expected to be followed by two others and would set an important precedent since the women's' lawyers are seeking an ambitious ruling that could force Bern to cut carbon dioxide emissions much faster than planned.
Several dozen of the women joined by supporters and climate activists from Greenpeace gathered outside the courtroom ahead of the start, holding banners and flowers.
Bruna Molinari, who is 81 and suffers from asthma which she says is aggravated by excessive heat, told Reuters she hoped the outcome would at least benefit generations to come. "As a grandmother and mother, I think they have the right to have a climate that is better than the one we have," she said, coughing throughout.
Stefanie Brander, a member of the association Senior Women for Climate Protection, said that she felt the government had underestimated the group until now.
"We were taken for old women who did not have a clear idea of the issues ... and I think that could now turn against them," she told Reuters outside the courtroom.
The Swiss government, which twice won in domestic courts in a six-year legal battle, has argued that the case is inadmissible. Bern's lawyer Alain Chablais told the court in opening remarks that any prescriptive measures issued by the court would represent an overreach, giving it a "quasi-legislative" role.
Eight other governments have joined the case and one of them, Ireland, is set to address the court later on Wednesday. The court will also hear a case brought by Damien Carême, a member of the European Parliament for the French Green party, who is challenging France's refusal to take more ambitious climate measures.
Reuters
World
Women
Europe
Climate
Switzerland
Next
French Constitutional Council to issue verdict on pension bill on April 14
UN nuclear boss visits Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-01-10
Climate change saves Europe from energy crisis
World
2023-01-10
Climate change saves Europe from energy crisis
0
World
03:55
With strict targets looming, European aviation races to make green fuel
World
03:55
With strict targets looming, European aviation races to make green fuel
0
World
2023-03-28
Investments in renewable energies must quadruple to meet climate target - IRENA
World
2023-03-28
Investments in renewable energies must quadruple to meet climate target - IRENA
0
World
2023-03-28
European stocks extend recovery as banking fears ebb
World
2023-03-28
European stocks extend recovery as banking fears ebb
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
10:41
Riyadh joins Shanghai Cooperation Organization as ties with Beijing grow
World
10:41
Riyadh joins Shanghai Cooperation Organization as ties with Beijing grow
0
World
08:34
Group: Oil tanker tied to US-traded firm receiving Iran oil
World
08:34
Group: Oil tanker tied to US-traded firm receiving Iran oil
0
World
08:07
Elon Musk and others urge AI pause, citing 'risks to society'
World
08:07
Elon Musk and others urge AI pause, citing 'risks to society'
0
World
07:48
French Constitutional Council to issue verdict on pension bill on April 14
World
07:48
French Constitutional Council to issue verdict on pension bill on April 14
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
09:59
Public sector employees stand against pay based on Sayrafa platform's daily rate
Lebanon Economy
09:59
Public sector employees stand against pay based on Sayrafa platform's daily rate
0
Lebanon News
07:31
Al-Haber to LBCI: This is how displaced Syrians are distributed in Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:31
Al-Haber to LBCI: This is how displaced Syrians are distributed in Lebanon
0
Middle East
10:39
Syria port authority shuts all ports due to bad weather
Middle East
10:39
Syria port authority shuts all ports due to bad weather
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-29
New mechanism for declaring taxes on dollar salaries for 2022
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-29
New mechanism for declaring taxes on dollar salaries for 2022
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
04:54
IMF report raises concerns about Lebanon's anti-money laundering compliance
Press Highlights
04:54
IMF report raises concerns about Lebanon's anti-money laundering compliance
2
Lebanon News
04:37
Jordan to provide Lebanon with electricity as soon as it reaches agreement with World Bank
Lebanon News
04:37
Jordan to provide Lebanon with electricity as soon as it reaches agreement with World Bank
3
Press Highlights
05:16
Lebanon's presidential crisis: Paris re-evaluates strategy after failure
Press Highlights
05:16
Lebanon's presidential crisis: Paris re-evaluates strategy after failure
4
Lebanon Economy
03:07
Lebanon ranks #1 among ten countries hit hardest by food inflation
Lebanon Economy
03:07
Lebanon ranks #1 among ten countries hit hardest by food inflation
5
Lebanon News
07:31
Al-Haber to LBCI: This is how displaced Syrians are distributed in Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:31
Al-Haber to LBCI: This is how displaced Syrians are distributed in Lebanon
6
Lebanon Economy
09:59
Public sector employees stand against pay based on Sayrafa platform's daily rate
Lebanon Economy
09:59
Public sector employees stand against pay based on Sayrafa platform's daily rate
7
Lebanon News
09:26
Corm calls on Ogero employees to suspend strike, affirming he has no power to increase salaries
Lebanon News
09:26
Corm calls on Ogero employees to suspend strike, affirming he has no power to increase salaries
8
World
07:24
US to kick off Gulf of Mexico oil drilling rights auction
World
07:24
US to kick off Gulf of Mexico oil drilling rights auction
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store