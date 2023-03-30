News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
Metn
13
o
Keserwan
13
o
North
16
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
8
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
Metn
13
o
Keserwan
13
o
North
16
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
8
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
SoftBank to book $2.7 bln gain for Alibaba share transfer
World
2023-03-30 | 06:26
High views
Share
Share
2
min
SoftBank to book $2.7 bln gain for Alibaba share transfer
Softbank Group (9984.T) said on Thursday it would recognize a 359.6 billion yen ($2.7 billion) gain from the transfer of a stake in Alibaba Group Holdings (9988.HK) to a wholly-owned subsidiary called Shiodome Project 17 GK.
Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba's shares jumped on Wednesday after it said it would split into six units and explore fundraisings or listings for most of them, marking the biggest restructuring in its 24-year history.
SoftBank said the transfer of 178.7 million Alibaba shares from the group holding company was to "improve management efficiency through the centralized management of these shares, in light of the potential to use them for financing in the future."
The Japanese investment conglomerate, led by Masayoshi Son, did not elaborate on the purpose of the potential financing. SoftBank has a 13.7% stake in Alibaba.
SoftBank said in a statement that the gain on the sale of investment securities included a gain of 117.1 billion yen related to a prepaid forward contract that was settled in October 2022 and had been previously deferred.
It booked a gain of $34 billion last year by cutting its stake in Alibaba, as the firm sought to shore up its cash reserve amid steep losses incurred by its Vision Fund unit.
Son bought into Alibaba for $20 million in 2000 and the Chinese firm's growth to become one of the world's biggest e-commerce companies helped burnish his tech investor credentials.
But Alibaba has lost more than two-thirds of its value from highs in late 2020, hit by Beijing's crackdown on the tech sector that included a hefty fine on Alibaba and scrutiny of founder Jack Ma's business empire.
Shares in SoftBank closed down 2% on Thursday prior to the announcement, lagging a 0.4% drop in the broader market (.N225).
Reuters
World
SoftBank
Bank
Banker
Gain
Alibaba
Transfer
Next
German public sector pauses strike for now in wage dispute
Oil rises on US crude draw, Iraqi supply risks
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
04:36
US prosecutors move to drop Libor case against ex-SocGen bankers
World
04:36
US prosecutors move to drop Libor case against ex-SocGen bankers
0
World
2023-03-14
SVB a casualty in 'battle between fire and ice' against inflation, bankers hear
World
2023-03-14
SVB a casualty in 'battle between fire and ice' against inflation, bankers hear
0
World
06:17
Four bankers who helped Putin's friend set up Swiss bank account convicted
World
06:17
Four bankers who helped Putin's friend set up Swiss bank account convicted
0
World
05:55
Stocks creep toward quarterly gain as bank fears subside
World
05:55
Stocks creep toward quarterly gain as bank fears subside
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
11:28
Tech Leaders sound alarm: AI development must be regulated now
World
11:28
Tech Leaders sound alarm: AI development must be regulated now
0
World
10:48
Sweden less sure it will join NATO by July - TT
World
10:48
Sweden less sure it will join NATO by July - TT
0
World
10:31
Artificial Intelligence arms race: The future of warfare
World
10:31
Artificial Intelligence arms race: The future of warfare
0
World
07:16
Drax shares fall after its project misses out on UK carbon cash
World
07:16
Drax shares fall after its project misses out on UK carbon cash
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:42
Retired military personnel and public sector employees protest against salary cuts
Lebanon News
05:42
Retired military personnel and public sector employees protest against salary cuts
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-27
Armed robbers steal Mercedes G-Class and kidnap man in Zahle
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-27
Armed robbers steal Mercedes G-Class and kidnap man in Zahle
0
Variety
2022-12-13
BBC Good Food Middle East Magazine awards Lebanese restaurant “Mosaic”
Variety
2022-12-13
BBC Good Food Middle East Magazine awards Lebanese restaurant “Mosaic”
0
World
2023-02-06
Swiss to vote on preventing cashless society
World
2023-02-06
Swiss to vote on preventing cashless society
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
05:59
Lebanon cancels new airport terminal project after controversy
Lebanon News
05:59
Lebanon cancels new airport terminal project after controversy
2
Variety
04:32
L'Oréal Paris honors ten pioneering Lebanese women
Variety
04:32
L'Oréal Paris honors ten pioneering Lebanese women
3
Press Highlights
04:53
Jumblatt proposes moderate candidates for Lebanese presidency
Press Highlights
04:53
Jumblatt proposes moderate candidates for Lebanese presidency
4
Lebanon News
09:27
CMA CGM offers to take over Lebanon’s postal service
Lebanon News
09:27
CMA CGM offers to take over Lebanon’s postal service
5
Press Highlights
06:58
Evaluating the impact of the Saudi-Iranian agreement on the Lebanese presidential election
Press Highlights
06:58
Evaluating the impact of the Saudi-Iranian agreement on the Lebanese presidential election
6
Lebanon News
06:09
Public sector salaries will be withdrawn at a rate of LBP 60,000: LBCI sources
Lebanon News
06:09
Public sector salaries will be withdrawn at a rate of LBP 60,000: LBCI sources
7
Lebanon Economy
09:49
Lebanon agrees to raise minimum wage in private sector to LBP 9 million
Lebanon Economy
09:49
Lebanon agrees to raise minimum wage in private sector to LBP 9 million
8
World
04:50
Gold reverses early losses as dollar retreats
World
04:50
Gold reverses early losses as dollar retreats
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store