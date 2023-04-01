News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
20
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
16
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Aswad
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
20
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
16
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Internet personality Andrew Tate moved to house arrest after court ruling
World
2023-04-01 | 05:28
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Internet personality Andrew Tate moved to house arrest after court ruling
Social media personality Andrew Tate was moved to house arrest late on Friday after a Romanian court overturned prosecutors' request to keep him in police custody until late April.
Tate, his brother Tristan and two Romanian female suspects have been under police detention since Dec. 29 as prosecutors investigate them for suspected human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women.
They have denied all accusations.
"We see the court decision as legal, thorough and correct," Tate's lawyer Eugen Vidineac told reporters.
He said the brothers were forbidden from contacting witnesses and from leaving the house without approval from authorities. "We do not yet have the court's motivation; we do not know whether there are other interdictions."
"We're going home," Tristan Tate told reporters in Romanian outside the prison. His brother did not comment.
More than twenty supporters were waiting for them outside the prison, chanting "Top G," as Tate is known among his followers.
Earlier this week, the same Bucharest court of appeals denied the Tate brothers' request to be released on bail.
In previous rulings that extended their stay in police custody, judges have said the Tate brothers posed a flight risk and that their release could jeopardize the investigation.
"All four are getting out tonight," Ramona Bolla, a spokesperson for Romania's DIICOT anti-organized crime unit told Reuters. "The decision is final, the investigation continues."
Asked whether Friday's ruling will speed up the investigation, Bolla said prosecutors have until end of June to send the suspects to trial.
Under Romanian legislation, prosecutors have filed charges against the four suspects, but the case is still under investigation and has not gone to trial.
Prosecutors have said the Tate brothers recruited their alleged victims by seducing them and falsely claiming to want a relationship or marriage. The victims were then coerced to produce pornographic content for social media sites that generated large financial gain.
Tate, who has been based mainly in Romania since 2017, is an online influencer and self-described misogynist who has built up a following of millions of fans, particularly among young men drawn to his hyper-macho image.
Reuters
World
Internet
Andrew Tate
House
Arrest
Court
Ruling
Romania
Next
Credit Suisse takeover hits heart of Swiss banking, identity
Twitter makes some of its source code public
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-03-07
Ukrainian court 'arrests' majority owner's shares in Ferrexpo
World
2023-03-07
Ukrainian court 'arrests' majority owner's shares in Ferrexpo
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-25
Lebanese Mohammad Bazzi arrested in Romania, US seeks extradition to NY
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-25
Lebanese Mohammad Bazzi arrested in Romania, US seeks extradition to NY
0
Lebanon News
2023-02-25
Lebanese Businessman Mohammad Bazzi arrested in Romania for sanctions evasion
Lebanon News
2023-02-25
Lebanese Businessman Mohammad Bazzi arrested in Romania for sanctions evasion
0
Lebanon News
2023-02-23
UK court issues first judicial ruling for Beirut Blast case
Lebanon News
2023-02-23
UK court issues first judicial ruling for Beirut Blast case
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
07:38
Kenyan opposition leader to sue over alleged attempt on life
World
07:38
Kenyan opposition leader to sue over alleged attempt on life
0
World
07:28
Small areas reopen near Fukushima nuclear plant, few return
World
07:28
Small areas reopen near Fukushima nuclear plant, few return
0
World
07:20
TikTok attorney: China can’t get US data under plan
World
07:20
TikTok attorney: China can’t get US data under plan
0
World
07:15
Australian PM says inflation numbers 'pleasing' amid cost of living pressures
World
07:15
Australian PM says inflation numbers 'pleasing' amid cost of living pressures
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:10
Lebanon struggles to keep up with AI and internet advancements
News Bulletin Reports
10:10
Lebanon struggles to keep up with AI and internet advancements
0
Breaking Headlines
2023-03-20
A patient at the Geitawi hospital in Achrafieh urgently needs A+ blood platelets, to donate please call: 70/392430
Breaking Headlines
2023-03-20
A patient at the Geitawi hospital in Achrafieh urgently needs A+ blood platelets, to donate please call: 70/392430
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-21
IMF's upcoming report on Lebanon set to deliver grim assessment of economic crisis
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-21
IMF's upcoming report on Lebanon set to deliver grim assessment of economic crisis
0
World
05:07
Germany's military gaps cannot be fully bridged by 2030, defense minister
World
05:07
Germany's military gaps cannot be fully bridged by 2030, defense minister
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
11:06
Syrian refugees crisis: A demographic and economic time bomb
Lebanon Economy
11:06
Syrian refugees crisis: A demographic and economic time bomb
2
World
05:40
Credit Suisse takeover hits heart of Swiss banking, identity
World
05:40
Credit Suisse takeover hits heart of Swiss banking, identity
3
News Bulletin Reports
10:19
Lebanon's path to reconciliation: Learning from apartheid and slavery
News Bulletin Reports
10:19
Lebanon's path to reconciliation: Learning from apartheid and slavery
4
Lebanon News
10:54
CMA CGM wins bid to manage the Lebanese postal service
Lebanon News
10:54
CMA CGM wins bid to manage the Lebanese postal service
5
News Bulletin Reports
10:10
Lebanon struggles to keep up with AI and internet advancements
News Bulletin Reports
10:10
Lebanon struggles to keep up with AI and internet advancements
6
Lebanon Economy
09:48
From US to Lebanon: Lessons learned from air traffic controllers' strike
Lebanon Economy
09:48
From US to Lebanon: Lessons learned from air traffic controllers' strike
7
World
05:28
Internet personality Andrew Tate moved to house arrest after court ruling
World
05:28
Internet personality Andrew Tate moved to house arrest after court ruling
8
News Bulletin Reports
09:53
The future of medicine: How artificial intelligence is transforming diagnosis and treatment
News Bulletin Reports
09:53
The future of medicine: How artificial intelligence is transforming diagnosis and treatment
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store