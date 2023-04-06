News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
21
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Aswad
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
21
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
US Speaker meets Taiwan leader and stresses need to speed up arms deliveries
World
2023-04-06 | 02:41
High views
Share
Share
5
min
US Speaker meets Taiwan leader and stresses need to speed up arms deliveries
US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy hosted Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen in California on Wednesday, becoming the most senior US figure to meet a Taiwanese leader on US soil in decades and stressed the need to accelerate arms deliveries to Taiwan in the face of rising threats from China.
McCarthy - the third highest ranking official in the US leadership hierarchy - and other Republican and Democratic lawmakers met Tsai at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California despite threats of retaliation from China, which claims self-ruled Taiwan as its own.
A China foreign ministry spokesperson quickly denounced the meeting, accusing the United States of colluding with separatists seeking "Taiwan independence" and saying that it has been breaching its commitments over the island.
China considers Taiwan as a breakaway province and has vowed to bring the island under its control by force if necessary.
Maritime authorities in China's Fujian province launched a three-day special patrol and inspection operation in the Taiwan Strait that includes moves to board ships. Taiwan said it had lodged a strong protest with China about the move.
Tsai thanked the US Congress for standing by Taiwan when democracy was under threat and cited former US President Reagan saying that "to preserve peace, we must be strong."
The meeting came at a time of deteriorating US-Chinese relations - the worst since the countries established diplomatic relations in 1979, according to many analysts.
Concerns are rising among Western officials that China, which staged war games around the island last August following a visit by then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, could attempt to take Taiwan by force in the coming years.
On Wednesday, Taiwan's defense ministry said a Chinese aircraft carrier group was in the waters off the island's southeast coast ahead of the meeting between Tsai and McCarthy.
While Washington has no official relations with Taiwan, it is bound by law to provide the island with the means to defend itself and has stepped up interactions with Taipei in recent years as Beijing's pressure on the island has increased.
Standing with Tsai in front of a blue-and-white Boeing aircraft that Reagan flew on as president in the 1980s, McCarthy called the friendship between the people of Taiwan and America "a matter of profound importance to the free world."
Speaking at a later news conference alongside Republican and Democratic lawmaker who took part in the meeting with Tsai, McCarthy said they had discussed how to speed up weapons deliveries to Taiwan.
"We must continue the arms sales to Taiwan and make sure such sales reach Taiwan on a very timely basis," he said, adding that he believed there was bipartisan agreement on this. "Second, we must strengthen our economic cooperation, particularly with trade and technology."
Mike Gallagher, Republican chairman of the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party, said after the meeting he would like to look for ways get Harpoon anti-ship missiles to Taiwan ahead of those scheduled to go to Saudi Arabia.
US officials say weapons such as the Harpoon missile are far more important for Taiwan's defense than the heavy weaponry, including tanks and aircraft, that the island's military has traditionally purchased from the United States.
At a news conference in Brussels, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said there was nothing new in Tsai's transits and such stops were "private" and "unofficial."
"Beijing should not use the transit as an excuse to take any actions to ratchet up tensions, to further push it changing the status quo," he said.
Supporters waving Taiwanese flags and pro-Taiwan and Hong Kong banners chanted "Jiayou Taiwan" - the equivalent of "Go Taiwan" - outside the Reagan Library. A small plane flew overhead towing a pro-Beijing banner saying "One China! Taiwan is part of China!"
China repeatedly warned against the meeting between McCarthy and Tsai, who is on her first US stopover since 2019, although some analysts expect its reaction to be more moderate than that to Pelosi's Taipei visit.
February saw the dramatic shooting down of a Chinese spy balloon that drifted over US territory and Xu Xueyuan, charge d’affaires at China's Washington embassy, said last week McCarthy meeting Tsai "could lead to another serious confrontation in the China-US relationship."
The California meeting was seen as a potentially less provocative alternative to McCarthy visiting Taiwan, something he has said he hopes to do.
McCarthy said he had no current plans to go to Taiwan, but this did not mean he would not, and China could not tell him where he could go or who he could meet.
China has yet to comment on the carrier group, whose appearance also coincided with the arrival in Beijing of French President Emmanuel Macron.
It has sailed its carriers near Taiwan before and at similarly sensitive times. In March last year, the Shandong sailed through the Taiwan Strait hours before the Chinese and US presidents were due to talk.
Tsai transited through New York last week en route to Central America to visit two of Taiwan's few remaining diplomatic partners, Guatemala and Belize.
Reuters
World
US
Speaker
Taiwan
Leader
Speed
Arms
Delivery
Next
Asian stocks slide, bond yields depressed as recession worries weigh
Trump, newly charged, urges defunding Justice Department and FBI
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-04-04
China warns US House Speaker not to meet Taiwan president
World
2023-04-04
China warns US House Speaker not to meet Taiwan president
0
World
2023-04-01
China stages combat patrols after warning Taiwan about US speaker meeting
World
2023-04-01
China stages combat patrols after warning Taiwan about US speaker meeting
0
World
2023-03-21
Taiwan president to visit US but no word on House Speaker meeting
World
2023-03-21
Taiwan president to visit US but no word on House Speaker meeting
0
World
2023-03-02
Taiwan military to get $619 million US arms boost as China keeps up pressure
World
2023-03-02
Taiwan military to get $619 million US arms boost as China keeps up pressure
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
07:54
Fears for Italy's Berlusconi amid reports of leukemia
World
07:54
Fears for Italy's Berlusconi amid reports of leukemia
0
World
07:44
Forest plundering threatens Aka pygmies of Central Africa
World
07:44
Forest plundering threatens Aka pygmies of Central Africa
0
World
07:38
UK pauses expulsion of Nepalese guards rescued from Kabul
World
07:38
UK pauses expulsion of Nepalese guards rescued from Kabul
0
World
07:34
Unstable markets drag Canadian M&A, debt issuance to four-year low
World
07:34
Unstable markets drag Canadian M&A, debt issuance to four-year low
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
05:25
Four confirmed dead in Vietnam helicopter crash
World
05:25
Four confirmed dead in Vietnam helicopter crash
0
Middle East
2023-03-07
Oil CEO who will head 2023 climate talks calls for change
Middle East
2023-03-07
Oil CEO who will head 2023 climate talks calls for change
0
Press Highlights
2023-04-03
Salam: IMF drew up collapse map for next 4 years if reforms not implemented
Press Highlights
2023-04-03
Salam: IMF drew up collapse map for next 4 years if reforms not implemented
0
World
2023-04-03
German manufacturing activity downturn deepened in March - PMI
World
2023-04-03
German manufacturing activity downturn deepened in March - PMI
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
14:07
Rahme brothers' OFAC designation highlights endemic electricity corruption: Under Secretary Nelson
Lebanon News
14:07
Rahme brothers' OFAC designation highlights endemic electricity corruption: Under Secretary Nelson
2
News Bulletin Reports
09:46
The twenty million dollar Dive: The story of Lebanon's unfinished Olympic swimming pool
News Bulletin Reports
09:46
The twenty million dollar Dive: The story of Lebanon's unfinished Olympic swimming pool
3
Lebanon News
08:32
Israeli iron dome activated as rockets fired from across Lebanese border
Lebanon News
08:32
Israeli iron dome activated as rockets fired from across Lebanese border
4
Press Highlights
01:35
Salameh's case puts Amal-Hezbollah duo's political agenda in question
Press Highlights
01:35
Salameh's case puts Amal-Hezbollah duo's political agenda in question
5
Press Highlights
02:13
Bassil refuses to serve anyone except Lebanon and FPM
Press Highlights
02:13
Bassil refuses to serve anyone except Lebanon and FPM
6
Lebanon News
10:26
UN expert expresses 'grave concern' regarding interference in Beirut blast probe
Lebanon News
10:26
UN expert expresses 'grave concern' regarding interference in Beirut blast probe
7
Middle East
05:31
Azerbaijan arrests six over 'coup plot' blamed on Iran
Middle East
05:31
Azerbaijan arrests six over 'coup plot' blamed on Iran
8
Lebanon News
10:10
Lebanon’s Ministry of Health and Private Hospitals Syndicate reach agreement on Kidney Dialysis treatment coverage
Lebanon News
10:10
Lebanon’s Ministry of Health and Private Hospitals Syndicate reach agreement on Kidney Dialysis treatment coverage
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store