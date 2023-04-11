CarMax speeds past quarterly profit estimates on cost cuts

2023-04-11 | 09:16
CarMax speeds past quarterly profit estimates on cost cuts
2min
CarMax speeds past quarterly profit estimates on cost cuts

CarMax Inc (KMX.N) on Tuesday posted fourth-quarter profit above analysts' estimates as cost cutting measures helped the pre-owned car retailer soften the blow from a slowdown in demand for vehicles.

Shares of the Richmond, Virginia-based company were up by 6.56% at $70.18 in premarket trade.

CarMax had in December implemented a series of measures to help cut costs, such as slowing down on acquiring cars for its inventory, trimming marketing and capital expenses, and pausing hiring for its corporate office.

"Our deliberate steps to navigate the pressures facing the used car industry are driving sequential improvements in our business," CEO William Nash said on Tuesday.

Demand for used cars was dented over the past year due to higher borrowing costs and soaring commodity and gasoline prices, weighing on CarMax's results.

However, with leasing rates on the rise and new-car prices nearing the $50,000 mark, most consumers have no choice but to seek options in the used-car market, sustaining some demand.

That demand for vehicles and related services helped auto retailer AutoNation Inc (AN.N) post a better-than-expected quarterly profit when it reported earnings in February.

CarMax's adjusted fourth-quarter profit came in at 44 cents per share, ahead of Refinitiv IBES estimates of 24 cents per share.

Its quarterly revenue came in at $5.72 billion, below analysts' estimates of $6.04 billion, as affordability concerns impacted sales.
 
 

