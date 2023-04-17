News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
27
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
24
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
27
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
24
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Australian man who wrote reports for suspected Chinese spies refused bail in Sydney
World
2023-04-17 | 04:13
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Australian man who wrote reports for suspected Chinese spies refused bail in Sydney
An Australian businessman has been refused bail after being charged with a foreign interference offence for accepting cash from suspected Chinese intelligence agents, with a Sydney court saying his close ties to China made him a flight risk.
Magistrate Michael Barko said Alexander Csergo was a "sophisticated, worldly businessperson" who had been on the radar of Australian intelligence for some time before his arrest on Friday.
The prosecution had a strong case against Csergo, who had lived in China for decades, Barko said in refusing bail.
Csergo is alleged to have arrived back in Australia this year with a "shopping list" of intelligence priorities he had been asked for by two people he had suspected since 2021 to be agents for China's Ministry of State Security, the court heard.
The pair were named in court only as "Ken" and "Evelyn".
This shopping list had been discovered by Australian intelligence authorities, the court was told.
Csergo had been allegedly asked to handwrite reports about Australia's AUKUS defense technology partnership with the United States and Britain, the QUAD diplomatic partnership, iron ore and lithium mining, Barko said.
A marketing executive, Csergo, 55, was arrested in the beachside suburb of Bondi on Friday. He is the second person charged under Australia's foreign interference law, which criminalizes activity that helps a foreign power interfere with Australia's sovereignty or national interest. It carries a maximum 15 year prison sentence.
Csergo appeared in court via video link from Parklea Prison where he is being held as a high security prisoner. His mother and brother were in court.
Csergo had told Australian intelligence agents in an interview that when he met Ken and Evelyn in Shanghai cafes and restaurants, the establishments had been empty and he suspected they had been cleared, Barko said.
He developed a high level of anxiety and was in "survival mode", he had told the Australian authorities.
Csergo had exchanged around 3,300 WeChat messages with the pair, and had accepted cash payments in envelopes, Barko said.
Barko raised concerns for Csergo's safety, saying some people may not want him to give evidence against China.
Csergo's lawyer, Bernard Collaery, had sought bail, saying the reports Csergo had written were based on publicly sourced information and the case against his client was "shallow and unsubstantiated".
Prosecutor Conor McCraith disputed this, saying it was not all open source because he had engaged covertly with two others to prepare reports. He also said Csergo had not come to Australian authorities with his concerns about Ken and Evelyn, and had instead invited Ken to come to Australia.
Collaery said making cash payments was a common business practice in China.
"Of course he believed Ken and Evelyn were keeping tabs on him. That's how it works in China, he became very worried about it," Collaery said.
Csergo had worked in China since 2002 in data marketing, including for a major international advertising agency.
Collaery said Csergo's career had come "tumbling down" since his arrest and he had no intention to return to China and instead planned to pursue the Australian government for damages for ruining his career.
Collaery told media outside the court the case was a "civil liberties" issue and raised concerns about the scope of the foreign interference law introduced in 2018.
"If you work as a consultant in any foreign country... and you undertake consulting work that may relate to Australia's foreign influences or national security, such as articles on the supply of lithium or iron ore... you can be guilty of foreign interference," he told reporters.
Reuters
World
Australia
China
Reports
Spies
Suspected
Refused
Bail
Sydney
Next
US warship sails through Taiwan Strait following China war games
Great shortfall of China: Australia's biggest tourism market returns with a whimper
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
04:08
Great shortfall of China: Australia's biggest tourism market returns with a whimper
World
04:08
Great shortfall of China: Australia's biggest tourism market returns with a whimper
0
World
2023-04-11
Australia reaches deal with China over barley dispute as trade ties improve
World
2023-04-11
Australia reaches deal with China over barley dispute as trade ties improve
0
World
2023-04-04
Pfizer, Merck trim prices in China for Paxlovid, molnupiravir – reports
World
2023-04-04
Pfizer, Merck trim prices in China for Paxlovid, molnupiravir – reports
0
World
2023-03-30
China says Australia-Britain-US nuclear submarine cooperation may spark arms race
World
2023-03-30
China says Australia-Britain-US nuclear submarine cooperation may spark arms race
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
06:17
Portuguese prisoners build confessionals ahead of Pope's visit
World
06:17
Portuguese prisoners build confessionals ahead of Pope's visit
0
World
06:09
Deutsche Bank CEO rejects EU plans on resolution rules
World
06:09
Deutsche Bank CEO rejects EU plans on resolution rules
0
World
06:05
Wildfire on French-Spanish border destroys 1,000 hectares
World
06:05
Wildfire on French-Spanish border destroys 1,000 hectares
0
World
05:48
Britain sets out steps to extend 'open banking' services
World
05:48
Britain sets out steps to extend 'open banking' services
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-06
Total Energies contracts Transocean to drill first well in Lebanon's block 9
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-06
Total Energies contracts Transocean to drill first well in Lebanon's block 9
0
World
05:48
Australia's Woodside Energy seeks investor support against proxy firm in 2023 meet
World
05:48
Australia's Woodside Energy seeks investor support against proxy firm in 2023 meet
0
Variety
2023-04-05
‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ is okey-dokey
Variety
2023-04-05
‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ is okey-dokey
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-13
Ministry of Health launches new app to address drug price discrepancies
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-13
Ministry of Health launches new app to address drug price discrepancies
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
10:48
Banks in debt: Negotiations between International Financial Institutions and Lebanese banks
Lebanon Economy
10:48
Banks in debt: Negotiations between International Financial Institutions and Lebanese banks
2
Lebanon News
07:36
Lebanese parliamentary delegation heads to Washington for crucial talks
Lebanon News
07:36
Lebanese parliamentary delegation heads to Washington for crucial talks
3
News Bulletin Reports
11:18
Lebanon's tourism industry booms with high occupancy rates during Eid Al Fitr
News Bulletin Reports
11:18
Lebanon's tourism industry booms with high occupancy rates during Eid Al Fitr
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:44
Hamas delegation visits Saudi Arabia amid speculation of a thaw in relations
News Bulletin Reports
12:44
Hamas delegation visits Saudi Arabia amid speculation of a thaw in relations
5
News Bulletin Reports
10:23
Lebanese Parliament and Cabinet to hold simultaneous session to discuss municipal elections delay
News Bulletin Reports
10:23
Lebanese Parliament and Cabinet to hold simultaneous session to discuss municipal elections delay
6
Lebanon News
04:45
US, UN Launch Financial Support Program for Lebanon's Internal Security Forces
Lebanon News
04:45
US, UN Launch Financial Support Program for Lebanon's Internal Security Forces
7
Middle East
02:49
Son of toppled Iranian Shah to visit Israel
Middle East
02:49
Son of toppled Iranian Shah to visit Israel
8
Middle East
07:49
Saudi prince gives 4% Aramco stake to public investment firm
Middle East
07:49
Saudi prince gives 4% Aramco stake to public investment firm
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store