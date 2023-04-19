How this year's military intelligence leaks could damage US security

World
2023-04-19 | 07:25
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
How this year&#39;s military intelligence leaks could damage US security
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
How this year's military intelligence leaks could damage US security

It was huge, expensive and top secret.

In the early 1970s the CIA built a gigantic ship called the Hughes Glomar Explorer to lift a sunken Soviet submarine from the bottom of the Pacific Ocean, according to a declassified history by the US intelligence agency.

But the elaborately woven CIA cover story - that the ship was built by Howard Hughes to mine manganese nodules from the ocean depths - began to unravel with a February 1975 Los Angeles Times story, eventually forcing the agency to abandon the project.

The court appearance on Wednesday by Jack Teixeira, a 21-year-old member of the US Air National Guard accused of posting top secret military intelligence records online, has revived questions about whether leaks damage US security in cases less clear-cut than the Hughes Glomar Explorer.

Proving that a leak, whether a single data point or a trove of documents, has harmed the US government is difficult given that internal assessments are themselves kept secret, but analysts of government secrecy said the damage can be dramatic.

"There is a potential … for great damage because many of the most valuable intelligence methods are quite fragile," said Steven Aftergood of the Federation of American Scientists.

"Once their existence is known, they can be evaded or spoofed and so their intelligence value can evaporate," he added, referring to a target taking steps to avoid espionage or exploiting a channel to provide false information.

"Individuals can be placed at significant risk of imprisonment or death," he added.

Mark Zaid, a Washington-based national security attorney, described four types of potential harm.

These include disclosure of the information itself (such as troop locations); the source or method of collection (which can endanger the individual or the stream of information); the mere fact of US interest (which may help adversaries identify and exploit US trigger points); and public disclosure (which can embarrass or provoke other nations, including allies).

There is often diplomatic fallout.

Mexico's president on Tuesday accused the Pentagon of spying after the Washington Post reported on apparent tensions between Mexico's army and navy and said he would begin classifying information from the armed forces to protect national security.

The release of US diplomatic and military documents on Wikileaks starting in 2010 contributed to two US ambassadors losing their assignments.

In 2011, the US ambassador to Mexico resigned after his criticism of Mexican authorities for a lack of coordination against drug cartel leaders emerged and Ecuador expelled the US envoy for cables on suspected police corruption.

It is virtually impossible for outsiders to make a complete appraisal of the damage from leaks because internal assessments are themselves classified to avoid further disclosures.

"The damage assessment itself would likely reveal additional classified information," such as how long a source was providing information and whether what was conveyed, say about military deployments, might have caused a battlefield defeat, Zaid said.

Another complicating factor is that officials can muddy the waters by minimizing the significance of leaks or playing it up, perhaps seeking a public relations benefit by pretending that no harm was done or to make a stronger case for punishing leakers.

In the case of the Hughes Glomar Explorer, which was built at a cost of hundreds of millions of dollars and only recovered part of the Soviet submarine, once its cover was blown it was of no use to the CIA.

The ship was eventually put into private use for deep-water oil drilling and, in 2015, slated to be scrapped.

 
 

World

Military

Intelligence

Leaks

Damage

US

Security

Agency

LBCI Next
BAT and Amazon in Italy probe over tobacco heater advertising
South Asia home to world's highest number of child brides – UN
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
09:53

China seeking Dutch space technology -military intelligence agency

LBCI
World
2023-04-10

Kremlin, asked if Russia behind US intelligence leaks, says Moscow is always blamed for everything

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-17

US, UN Launch Financial Support Program for Lebanon's Internal Security Forces

LBCI
Middle East
2023-04-15

Twenty-three US troops suffered traumatic brain injury in Syria, military says

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
09:53

China seeking Dutch space technology -military intelligence agency

LBCI
World
08:41

Mexico nabs, swiftly deports MS-13 gang leader to El Salvador

LBCI
World
08:08

Germany to spend 26.6 bln euros on refugees in 2023

LBCI
World
08:04

Stocks ease, dollar perks up as focus returns to Fed and inflation

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-18

UK imposes sanctions on Lebanon-based Hezbollah financier, Nazem Ahmad

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-05

Hariri and Mikati among 5 richest Arab families of 2022

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:37

Why Saudi Arabia's Syrian policy will not impact Lebanese situation

LBCI
World
2023-03-20

UBS swallows doomed Credit Suisse, casting shadow over Switzerland

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
World
16:21

US sanctions massive money laundering network, linked to Hezbollah financier

LBCI
Sports
11:51

Lebanese cabinet approves special provision for American basketball player Omari Spellman to Join national team

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
11:28

Broken currencies: Unveiling the downfall of Lebanon's purchasing power

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:28

Lebanon launches new application for fuel pricing

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:05

US State Department Rewards for Justice Program offers reward of up to $7 Million for Information on Ibrahim Aqil

LBCI
Variety
06:40

Taylor Swift continues to blow away fans by wearing Lebanese designs

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:37

Why Saudi Arabia's Syrian policy will not impact Lebanese situation

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:30

Frangieh hopes for unity, good for Arabs and Saudi Arabia

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app