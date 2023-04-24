Lessons learned from a manic March

World
2023-04-24 | 04:37
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lessons learned from a manic March
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
4min
Lessons learned from a manic March

As calm returns to markets roiled by banking havoc in March, it's time to reflect on the policy response.

The International Monetary Fund has warned of a "perilous combination of vulnerabilities" in markets. The Bank of International Settlements says for the first time since World War Two that central banks are dealing with surging inflation coinciding with very high debt levels, threatening economic stability.
 
"The risks to the financial system are not as pressing as they were in March but that doesn't mean the crisis has passed," said Northern Trust chief economist Carl Tannenbaum, who worked in the Fed's risk section during the 2008 global financial crisis.

Here, experts weigh in on what policymakers did well in March with takeaways for the future.
 
1/ STICK WITH THE PLAN
The Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank continued hiking rates in March as Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) failed and Credit Suisse (CS) was forced to merge with UBS.
 
Rapid rate rises after years of ultra-low rates have caused pain. But changing course as markets slid could have exacerbated that.

"If they hadn't have done those rate increases, there was a danger that people would look at that and say, oh, my god, the situation is even worse than we thought it was," said Dario Perkins, managing director, global macro at TS Lombard and a former advisor to Britain's Treasury.

A measure of volatility in the Treasury market has eased after hitting its highest level since 2008 in March (.MOVE).

Low and stable inflation is good for markets and the economy, so central banks had to show their seriousness on inflation, Tannenbaum added.
 
2/ LOUD AND CLEAR
After staying the course comes selling the message.

The Fed met just 12 days after the SVB failure and the ECB's March 16 meeting was two days before Credit Suisse's rescue. US regional bank stocks tanked 36 percent in March (.SPLRCBNKS).
 
Central banks softened rate rises with communication that was mindful of instability risks, showing reassuring "humility", said Perkins.

Not all communication has been stellar.

The Swiss National Bank said on March 15 Credit Suisse met capital and liquidity requirements.

"And then days later Credit Suisse was gone," said Gael Combes, head of fundamental research at Swiss fund manager Unigestion.

That reversal highlighted prospects of central bankers being "caught on the back foot," Combes said.

Aggressive tightening may still create another financial crisis, said Dartmouth economics professor and former Bank of England rate setter David Blanchflower.

US banks face borrowers defaulting on car loans and student debt, while UK mortgage borrowers rolling off cheap fixed rate loans onto more expensive deals could spark defaults, Blanchflower added. "The tentacles," of bank failures, he said, "are much longer than folks think."

3/ TAKE THE PAIN
The 2008 crisis prompted global efforts to stop taxpayers funding bailouts of troubled banks.

Credit Suisse's rescue took the pain elsewhere, as Swiss regulators ruled holders of the bank's Additional Tier 1 bonds, a shock absorber against losses, would be wiped out. Shareholders got $3.3 billion.

Former ECB chief economist Peter Praet said the success of CS's rescue was shown by turmoil not spreading to other banks and creditors bearing the cost to a large extent, which was "very rare" for a systemic institution.

But lenders are uncertain about holding AT1s, putting the idea of shock absorbing capital buffers at risk.

"The bank resolution framework created after the great financial crisis," said Francesco Papadia, senior fellow at Bruegel and former ECB director general for market operations, "is proving difficult to implement."
 
4/ UNITED WE STAND
After CS's rescue, the Fed and other big central banks supported market liquidity with dollar swap lines. Keeping the global reserve currency flowing, in an effort not seen since the 2020 COVID-pandemic, likely prevented fears of international institutions dumping US Treasuries to secure dollars or foreign central banks becoming unable to deliver dollars, experts said.
"It comforts the market," said Mahmoud Pradhan, global head of macro at Amundi Institute and former deputy director of the IMF's European department. "Often the amount of the facility extended is not needed, but it's a safety measure," he said.
 
5/ MORAL HAZARD
In the US the Fed, the Treasury and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation took the rare decision to give SVB's customers access to all non-insured deposits.

Political backlash followed, with Republicans opposing universal deposit guarantees on the basis such tools encourage moral hazard.

Amundi's Pradhan said the "case by case" central bank responses to individual lenders failing in March exposed the lack of a coordinated bank resolution system.

"We've seen very little resolution of how to wind down a bank," he said. "What we have not resolved is the resolution system itself."
 

World

Lessons

Learned

Manic

March

ECB

European Central Bank

Federal Reserve

LBCI Next
Ex-prosecutor in New York Trump probe to testify in May after appeal dropped
Philippines' Marcos to seek specifics from Biden on US defense commitment
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-31

From US to Lebanon: Lessons learned from air traffic controllers' strike

LBCI
World
2023-03-06

Decisions after March rates hike must be based on data - ECB's Centeno

LBCI
Variety
06:37

Climate change fight a 'core duty' for central banks - ECB's Villeroy

LBCI
World
2023-04-21

Rainy March dampens shopper spending in Britain

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
10:27

Wall St muted ahead of tech earnings, economic data

LBCI
World
08:25

Watchdog: World military spending up to an all-time high

LBCI
World
08:01

Spain's tourism revenue seen hitting record in 2023

LBCI
World
07:04

UK toughens sanctions Iran's Revolutionary Guard

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-03-22

PSG are a success as Qatar's political tool but bland on the pitch-Lahm

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-01-03

Army Commander Joseph Aoun could become president: Former diplomat Schenker

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-04-05

Franjieh close to securing 65 votes for presidency, nomination announcement awaits suitable conditions

LBCI
World
05:21

Brazil woos skeptical foreign investors with new fiscal plan

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:13

LF leader Geagea vows to obstruct quorum if Frangieh secures 65 votes

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:14

The controversy surrounding Sleiman Frangieh's presidential candidacy in Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:02

Rethinking Lebanon's mechanisms: Arab debate on a radical political change

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:55

Second evacuation round of Lebanese from Sudan is excepted within coming hours

LBCI
Middle East
07:12

Israel targets Assad Forces and Iranian militias in Al Qunaitra suburbs, Syria

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:57

Lebanon’s MoFA announces evacuation of Lebanese from Sudan

LBCI
Press Highlights
10:08

Lebanon expects a good summer season, number of arrivals similar to before 2019: report

LBCI
World
03:37

Britain's FTSE 100 fall as commodity stocks drag

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app