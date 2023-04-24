Russia urges Armenia, Azerbaijan to comply with ceasefire agreement

Russia's foreign ministry on Monday urged Armenia and Azerbaijan to comply with a 2020 ceasefire agreement, as it expressed "serious concern" about escalating tensions over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.Azerbaijan on Sunday established a checkpoint at the start of the Lachin Corridor, the only road route linking Armenia to Nagorno-Karabakh, in what Armenia called a "gross violation" of a Moscow-brokered 2020 ceasefire agreement between the two sides.