News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
26
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
26
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Turks evacuated from Sudan arrive in Istanbul
World
2023-04-26 | 03:12
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Turks evacuated from Sudan arrive in Istanbul
The first Turkish civilians evacuated from Sudan returned to Turkey on Wednesday, with more than 100 people arriving by plane at Istanbul Airport, Reuters footage showed.
The Turks came from the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa, where they had arrived overland from the Sudanese capital Khartoum.
Several more flights were expected later on Wednesday to evacuate the remaining Turkish citizens crossing to Ethiopia from Sudan.
Fighting flared anew in Sudan late on Tuesday despite a ceasefire declaration by the warring factions as more people fled Khartoum and former officials, including one facing international war crimes charges, left prison.
Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan has called on both sides in Sudan to end conflict and return to negotiations.
Reuters
World
Middle East
Sudan
Turkey
citizens
Evacuated
Arrive
Istanbul
Next
Pope to visit Hungary amid diverging views on war, migrants
UN warns of lab risk, more displacement amid Sudan conflict
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
06:10
Lebanese evacuated from Sudan to arrive in Lebanon in two batches
Lebanon News
06:10
Lebanese evacuated from Sudan to arrive in Lebanon in two batches
0
Lebanon News
10:13
The first batch of Lebanese nationals arrives in Lebanon from Sudan
Lebanon News
10:13
The first batch of Lebanese nationals arrives in Lebanon from Sudan
0
World
2023-04-25
France says evacuated 538 people from Sudan
World
2023-04-25
France says evacuated 538 people from Sudan
0
World
2023-04-25
Sudan factions agree to 72-hour ceasefire as foreigners are evacuated
World
2023-04-25
Sudan factions agree to 72-hour ceasefire as foreigners are evacuated
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
05:32
South Korea's Yoon touts US tech partnership, secures $5.9 bln investment
World
05:32
South Korea's Yoon touts US tech partnership, secures $5.9 bln investment
0
World
05:29
US, EU, Latin American countries meet to encourage Venezuela elections
World
05:29
US, EU, Latin American countries meet to encourage Venezuela elections
0
World
05:27
Chile, US miner Albemarle hold talks on lithium nationalization plan
World
05:27
Chile, US miner Albemarle hold talks on lithium nationalization plan
0
World
05:14
Tokyo Gas hails G7 gas decision as it books record profit
World
05:14
Tokyo Gas hails G7 gas decision as it books record profit
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
2023-04-07
Russia's Lavrov holds talks in Turkey
Middle East
2023-04-07
Russia's Lavrov holds talks in Turkey
0
World
2023-04-21
Chile plans to nationalize its vast lithium industry
World
2023-04-21
Chile plans to nationalize its vast lithium industry
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-29
New mechanism for declaring taxes on dollar salaries for 2022
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-29
New mechanism for declaring taxes on dollar salaries for 2022
0
Middle East
03:16
As Assad returns to Arab fold, Syrians watch with hope, fear
Middle East
03:16
As Assad returns to Arab fold, Syrians watch with hope, fear
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
World
12:40
BRICS expansion: A game changer for global economy and USD
World
12:40
BRICS expansion: A game changer for global economy and USD
2
Lebanon News
11:21
Samy Gemayel says Lebanon's capacity can no longer bear Syrian presence
Lebanon News
11:21
Samy Gemayel says Lebanon's capacity can no longer bear Syrian presence
3
Lebanon News
08:55
LAF-Navy showcases capabilities, shows step towards achieving maritime security goals
Lebanon News
08:55
LAF-Navy showcases capabilities, shows step towards achieving maritime security goals
4
Lebanon News
00:26
Senate foreign relations committee urges President Biden to address political stalemate in Lebanon
Lebanon News
00:26
Senate foreign relations committee urges President Biden to address political stalemate in Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
10:13
The first batch of Lebanese nationals arrives in Lebanon from Sudan
Lebanon News
10:13
The first batch of Lebanese nationals arrives in Lebanon from Sudan
6
Press Highlights
01:57
Qatari envoy visits Lebanon again as presidential stalemate persists
Press Highlights
01:57
Qatari envoy visits Lebanon again as presidential stalemate persists
7
Middle East
07:16
Turkey imposes 130% import tariff on some grain imports
Middle East
07:16
Turkey imposes 130% import tariff on some grain imports
8
Press Highlights
02:16
Jumblatt waits for Christians and Riyadh to take final stance on presidential elections
Press Highlights
02:16
Jumblatt waits for Christians and Riyadh to take final stance on presidential elections
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store