Britain plans extra evacuation flight from Port Sudan

World
2023-04-30 | 11:55
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Britain plans extra evacuation flight from Port Sudan
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Britain plans extra evacuation flight from Port Sudan

Britain has arranged an extra evacuation flight from Port Sudan in eastern Sudan which will depart on Monday, the government said on Sunday, adding that it has evacuated 2,122 people so far from the country.

The government confirmed that it was no longer running evacuation flights from Wadi Saeedna airfield, near Khartoum, due to a decline in demand by British nationals, and as the situation on the ground remains volatile.

"Our rescue efforts continue from Port Sudan. We continue to do everything in our power to secure a long-term ceasefire, a stable transition to civilian rule and an end to the violence in Sudan," foreign minister James Cleverly said in the statement.

Western countries have been rushing to get their citizens out of Sudan where a power struggle between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) erupted into conflict on April 15, leaving hundreds dead and stranding foreigners.

The British government, which last week estimated that around 4,000 Britons were stuck in Sudan, said on Sunday that the final evacuation flight from Wadi Saeedna airfield departed on Saturday evening.

The extra flight planned from Port Sudan, which the government has called an "exceptional" one, will facilitate the evacuation of a limited number of British nationals remaining in Sudan who wish to leave, the statement said.



Reuters
 

World

Britain

Plans

Extra

Evacuation

Flight

Port

Sudan

LBCI Next
Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Kyiv says it retains Bakhmut 'road of life'
Pope, meeting Ukrainian refugees, says better future possible
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-04-25

Britain begins 'large-scale' evacuation of its nationals from Sudan

LBCI
Middle East
2023-04-17

Qatar Airways suspends flights to Sudan due to closure of Khartoum international airport

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-24

Lebanese-Saudi Business Council thanks KSA's assistance in Lebanese evacuation from Sudan

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-24

Second evacuation round of Lebanese from Sudan is excepted within coming hours

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
08:47

France's food-price inflation to ease off by September, minister says

LBCI
World
08:30

Four civilians killed in Ukrainian shelling on Russia's Bryansk, governor says

LBCI
World
08:27

UBS looks to bring Naratil back and mulls Swiss bank spin-off, NZZ am Sonntag reports

LBCI
World
08:23

King Charles' coronation to include invitation to public to swear allegiance

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-01-05

Hariri and Mikati among 5 richest Arab families of 2022

LBCI
World
2023-04-16

Hollywood writers vote on whether to give negotiators power to call strike

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-05

Coronation roles for Prince George, Camilla's grandchildren, says Buckingham Palace

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-20

Lebanon’s Tabbouleh, Fattoush among the world’s best-rated salads

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:35

Former Lebanese president accuses Europe of pressuring Lebanon to accept Syrian refugees

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:07

BDL introduces new circular allowing check payments and transfers

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:50

Maronite Patriarch al-Rahi: Poor governance by political leaders forcing Lebanese citizens to flee

LBCI
Middle East
04:59

Turkey closes airspace to Armenian airline without warning, Armenpress reports

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:03

Counting the displaced: Lebanon seeks data on Syrian refugees

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:18

EDL takes steps to address electricity theft in Syrian refugee camps

LBCI
World
07:06

Pfizer, BioNTech propose EU pays half for each cancelled COVID dose, Financial Times reports

LBCI
World
06:55

Four people shot dead in Portugal, CNN Portugal says

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app