News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
26
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Taa'a Ello Byezaa'al
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
26
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Fuel depot ablaze near key Crimea bridge in Russia
World
2023-05-03 | 04:12
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Fuel depot ablaze near key Crimea bridge in Russia
A fuel depot was on fire early on Wednesday near a crucial bridge linking Russia's mainland with Crimea, a Russian official said, days after Moscow blamed Ukraine for an attack that set fire to an oil depot in Sevastopol.
Flames and black smoke billowed over what appeared to be large tanks emblazoned with red warnings of "Flammable" in videos posted on Russian social media, though Reuters could not independently verify either the fire reports or the videos.
"The fire has been classified as the highest rank of difficulty," Veniamin Kondratyev, the governor of the Krasnodar region lying across the Sea of Azov from Ukraine, said on the Telegram messaging app, adding that there were no casualties.
Kondratyev said the blaze broke out in the village of Volna. The hamlet is close to the Crimean bridge over the Kerch Strait, a major artery for Russian forces, as it links the mainland to the Crimean peninsula that was annexed in 2014 from Ukraine.
The incident came days after a drone strike set ablaze a Russian fuel storage facility in the Crimean port of Sevastopol on Saturday, in what Moscow called a Ukrainian attack.
Ukraine did not claim responsibility for the Sevastopol attack, in line with its standard practice during the conflict, which began in February 2022.
Over the weekend, however, Kyiv's military said undermining Russia's logistics formed part of preparations for a long-expected counteroffensive, aided by fresh deliveries of more powerful Western weapons.
Blasts derailed a train on Monday in Russia's region of Bryansk bordering Ukraine, the second such incident in two days. Russian officials say pro-Ukrainian sabotage groups have made attacks there since the start of hostilities.
Russia has also stepped up attacks on Ukraine ahead of a counteroffensive expected by the latter, with nearly nightly waves of drones and missiles targeting Kyiv and other areas over the past week.
Early on Wednesday, authorities in the Ukrainian capital said they parried Moscow's overnight attack as air defense systems destroyed all the drones launched.
Reuters
World
Fuel
Depot
Ablaze
Near
Key
Crimea
Bridge
Russia
Next
Fed likely to hike rates, hint at pause in tightening cycle
Crowds of those seeking rescue swell at Sudan’s main seaport
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-04-29
Fire at Crimea fuel depot extinguished after apparent drone attack, governor says
World
2023-04-29
Fire at Crimea fuel depot extinguished after apparent drone attack, governor says
0
World
2023-04-24
Moscow to host Turkey, Syria, Russia, Iran meeting on Tuesday –Anadolu
World
2023-04-24
Moscow to host Turkey, Syria, Russia, Iran meeting on Tuesday –Anadolu
0
World
2023-04-21
Russia warplane accidentally fires into city near Ukraine, injuring three
World
2023-04-21
Russia warplane accidentally fires into city near Ukraine, injuring three
0
World
2023-04-21
G7 nations considering near-total ban on exports to Russia
World
2023-04-21
G7 nations considering near-total ban on exports to Russia
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
07:50
Top US CEO pay rose 7.7 percent last year, outpacing inflation
World
07:50
Top US CEO pay rose 7.7 percent last year, outpacing inflation
0
World
07:46
UBS wary of buying Credit Suisse in February, wanted more analysis
World
07:46
UBS wary of buying Credit Suisse in February, wanted more analysis
0
World
07:44
Spain's conservatives seen winning parliamentary election
World
07:44
Spain's conservatives seen winning parliamentary election
0
World
07:39
At least one dead as downpours hit Italy's Emilia Romagna region
World
07:39
At least one dead as downpours hit Italy's Emilia Romagna region
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
05:29
Food Importers Syndicate: Inflation due to currency collapse and soaring dollar exchange rate
Lebanon Economy
05:29
Food Importers Syndicate: Inflation due to currency collapse and soaring dollar exchange rate
0
Lebanon News
06:25
MP Hankash to LBCI: New president must raise problematic issues
Lebanon News
06:25
MP Hankash to LBCI: New president must raise problematic issues
0
Middle East
2023-04-29
Turkey's Baykar plans production of new air combat drone next year
Middle East
2023-04-29
Turkey's Baykar plans production of new air combat drone next year
0
World
2023-04-13
Sudan's army says powerful paramilitary force mobilises in Khartoum and other cities
World
2023-04-13
Sudan's army says powerful paramilitary force mobilises in Khartoum and other cities
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Sports
05:05
Ten-man Real Madrid lose 2-0 at Sociedad as Barca close on title
Sports
05:05
Ten-man Real Madrid lose 2-0 at Sociedad as Barca close on title
2
News Bulletin Reports
10:13
Searching for answers to the enigma of vanished bank money
News Bulletin Reports
10:13
Searching for answers to the enigma of vanished bank money
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:32
Lebanon launches national survey campaign to count and register Syrian refugees
News Bulletin Reports
13:32
Lebanon launches national survey campaign to count and register Syrian refugees
4
Variety
04:40
President Biden nominates Venezuelan-Lebanese Nathalie Rayes as Ambassador to Croatia
Variety
04:40
President Biden nominates Venezuelan-Lebanese Nathalie Rayes as Ambassador to Croatia
5
Press Highlights
04:18
Washington wants Lebanon to have a "non-corrupt" president: report
Press Highlights
04:18
Washington wants Lebanon to have a "non-corrupt" president: report
6
Lebanon News
06:51
IMF's Jihad Azour evades presidential query, stresses staff-level agreement at Dubai panel
Lebanon News
06:51
IMF's Jihad Azour evades presidential query, stresses staff-level agreement at Dubai panel
7
World
10:59
Arabian Travel Market 2023: Net-zero emissions and the future of Gulf tourism
World
10:59
Arabian Travel Market 2023: Net-zero emissions and the future of Gulf tourism
8
World
03:06
King Charles' coronation will be an economic boost, Buckingham Palace says
World
03:06
King Charles' coronation will be an economic boost, Buckingham Palace says
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store