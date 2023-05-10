UK finance bosses press to revive London's allure

World
2023-05-10 | 05:52
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
UK finance bosses press to revive London&#39;s allure
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
5min
UK finance bosses press to revive London's allure

Some of Britain's top finance executives, fearful London is losing out to New York and rival European cities, are pressing the government to broaden an array of reforms aimed at attracting big-ticket corporate listings.

London has seen a 40 percent decline in publicly-listed companies since 2008 and has struggled to match growth in rival markets in Amsterdam, Paris and Frankfurt, while Amsterdam overtook London as a share trading venue soon after Brexit in 2021.
 
To revive its fortunes, the government late last year published its Edinburgh Reforms agenda comprising over 30 proposed changes to existing rules.

But industry groups and finance executives are lobbying for more, especially as the European Union and United States are revamping their own capital markets to stay competitive.

In a series of meetings with finance ministry officials, business leaders have sought further policy changes to complement a simplified rulebook to persuade more multinationals to list in Britain.

These requests include financial sweeteners for firms to incorporate, list and base headquarters in Britain, as well as tax breaks on investment returns and dividend income to tempt more investors to back UK-listed companies.

"There's no magic bullet here," Miles Celic, CEO of lobby group TheCityUK told Reuters. "There are a variety of factors that keep somewhere attractive in terms of investment, listing and being an international finance center."

Besides making a case for financial incentives once Britain's fiscal position recovers from the impact of the pandemic, industry sources also want investors to have wider, more affordable access to investment research.

This sector - which is also undergoing a review - has been in decline since restrictions on the distribution of trading ideas came into force in 2018 as part of governments' response to the global financial crisis.

The Financial Conduct Authority began a second phase of consultation on listing rules reforms last week, while the government on Tuesday called for feedback on ways to measure the performance of regulators against their new objective of keeping London a globally competitive financial center.

Britain has already consulted on dozens of reform proposals, many of which are part of the financial services bill being finalized in parliament.

A spokesperson for Britain's Treasury said the government was delivering a range of changes, including through its Edinburgh Reforms and the financial services bill.

"We want the UK to be the world's most innovative and competitive global financial center," the spokesperson added.

LACK OF 'MOM AND POP' INVESTMENT
 
The UK Treasury and financial sector are also working to tackle under-allocation towards equities among retail and institutional investors, with London's stock market commanding a small fraction of the level of 'mom and pop' investment seen in the United States or Hong Kong.

Finance bosses expect the government to propose reforms for unlocking pensions investment in the coming months, although some pension fund bosses have expressed concerns about any attempt to compel them to invest in riskier fledgling British businesses.

Top financial officials will also publish an "overarching vision" for the City in September, timed for the annual political party conferences.

Further major regulatory changes that require legislation could be hard to implement quickly given Britain is likely to hold a general election next year, with the opposition Labor party favored by opinion polls to win.

But industry officials say a fundamental change in risk appetite, as well as tweaks to tax law, executive compensation and post-Brexit immigration rules to retain top talent in Britain may also be needed.

In the finance sector alone, more than 7,000 jobs have moved from London to the European Union as a result of Brexit, consultancy EY said last year, although the figures is lower than initially estimated.

"A comprehensive package of measures across listings and other areas ... is needed, rather than a siloed approach," said Scott McCubbin, UK and Ireland IPO leader for consultancy EY.

CHALLENGING ASSUMPTIONS
 
Supporters of a more vibrant UK stock market are also increasing pressure on bankers managing IPO processes to challenge assumptions about London's poorer liquidity or post-IPO performance, relative to rival venues.

London lost out to New York on the proposed listing of British chip designer ARM Holdings, a company to which Number 10 has assigned national strategic importance.

But some data supports those who say London is still a relatively safe bet.

In a torrid year for global equities, companies that floated on London's main market in 2022 declined on average by just 1.6 percent as of end-December, London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG.L) data shows.

That compares with a 23.5 percent average fall for newly-listed companies on the New York Stock Exchange, a 24.2 percent fall in Frankfurt, and a 43 percent drop for those that joined the Nasdaq.

Industries seen as part of Britain's core strengths, such as biotechnology, however, say the government has a huge task ahead.

Only 28 million pounds ($35.34 million) was raised in IPOs by British biotech companies in 2022, a report from the BioIndustry Association (BIA) and research company Clarivate showed.

In the United States, the figure was 1.4 billion pounds.

Proposed changes to UK listings are encouraging, but may not be enough, said Steve Bates, BIA CEO.

"It's an important flower in the bouquet...but I think we need more than one rose to make this an attractive proposition."
 

World

UK

Finance

Bosses

Press

Revive

London

Allure

LBCI Next
Britain set to ban Russia's Wagner Group
Canada will not be intimidated by China retaliation
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-09

UK police express regret over coronation arrest of republican leader

LBCI
World
2023-05-09

Japan MOF Kanda: G7 to invite Ukrainian finance minister to G7 meeting

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-25

UK to press ahead with long anticipated reform to tackle Big Tech’s market power

LBCI
World
2023-04-19

London stocks slip as UK's high inflation raises bets for BoE hike

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
07:05

China's aircraft carrier Shandong returns to home port after show of might

LBCI
World
07:02

South African rand pauses after steep fall; focus on US CPI

LBCI
World
06:56

Pakistan cracks down on Imran Khan's supporters after violence

LBCI
World
06:53

What is the corruption case against Imran Khan?

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
03:01

Washington intervenes in obstruction, supporting the Army Commander

LBCI
Sports
2023-04-28

Warriors in position to eliminate rival Kings in Game 6

LBCI
Variety
2023-05-08

In a new success story, a Lebanese doctor tops new rankings in spine surgery

LBCI
Variety
06:23

Lebanon's olive oil shines again on the global map with three international awards

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:39

Strict measures: Reasons for deportation of Syrian refugees in Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:01

Washington intervenes in obstruction, supporting the Army Commander

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:22

Captive to Captagon: The story of manufacturing and exporting in Syria

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:04

Captagon pills: Uncovering the link between drug smuggling and its dangers in the Arab world

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:42

In Lebanon, customs duties inflate prices making cars only for the rich

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:06

General Security issues statement on refugees who violate Lebanon’s residency system

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:03

Lebanese, Iraqi Labor Ministries agree on new cooperation to protect workers' rights

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:07

Beirut Port explosion investigation: New tensions between Abboud and Oweidat

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app