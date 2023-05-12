Output slows at Stellantis plant in Italy as workers strike over conditions

World
2023-05-12 | 11:47
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Output slows at Stellantis plant in Italy as workers strike over conditions
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Output slows at Stellantis plant in Italy as workers strike over conditions

Vehicle production has been slowed at a Stellantis (STLAM.MI) plant in southern Italy in the past few days due to strikes by employees protesting over working conditions, the FIOM union said on Friday.

The Franco-Italian carmaker assembles the recently launched Alfa Romeo Tonale SUV, production of which is ramping up, and the Fiat Panda small car at the facility in Pomigliano, near Naples.

The plant employs over 4,000 people, with over 20% of them still away on state-funded furloughs.

Mario Di Costanzo, the head of leftist metalworker union FIOM's branch in Pomigliano, told Reuters that production halted almost entirely on Wednesday and suffered further stoppages for several hours on Thursday and on Friday.

A spokesman for Stellantis in Italy told Reuters that the strikes never halted production lines in Pomigliano completely but that output was slowed down.

Fiom's Di Costanzo said the company was currently raising vehicle production to respond to increased market demand without adding staff to assembly lines, instead pressing workers to increase productivity during their shifts.

"The company is seeking effective cost reductions," Di Costanzo said. "This means backbreaking shifts and fewer investments on the lines and on workplace conditions, including safety."

He added cost cuts were also affecting several other services within the facility, including cleaning.

The Stellantis spokesman said the company rejected any accusation of a lack of attention to the working conditions of its employees.

"Stellantis always acts within the framework of the specific labor contract and with respect for its employees, also considering the competitive environment in the automotive industry," he said.

Stellantis agreed a pay deal with Italian unions in March that will raise wages by 11% over the first two years but FIOM was not part of that settlement.

Reuters 
 

World

Output

Stellantis

Plant

Italy

Italian

Workers

Strike

LBCI Next
Legal challenges threaten Biden's border plan as Title 42 ends
US lawmakers introduce bill to combat normalization with Syria's Assad
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-03-21

France requisitions refinery workers as energy strikes continue

LBCI
World
2023-02-28

Some US Caterpillar workers plan possible strike once contract expires

LBCI
Variety
2023-02-27

Stellantis, unions agree 2,000 voluntary job cuts in Italy this year

LBCI
World
07:24

Biden's EPA proposes crackdown on power plant carbon emissions

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
12:25

China regulator says Tesla to update software of more than 1 million cars

LBCI
World
11:50

Nissan operations chief Gupta to leave board, company says

LBCI
World
09:29

Tata Motors expects JLR's cash flow to quadruple, sets dividend after 7 years

LBCI
World
08:49

France lands battery gigafactory with sweeteners, zero-carbon power

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:02

Nasrallah: Netanyahu's calculations are unsuccessful

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:11

Judge Aoun accuses Lebanon and Gulf Bank of money laundering

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:34

AFC Asian Cup 2023 groups revealed: Lebanon placed in Group 1

LBCI
Variety
2022-12-20

Netflix series “The Recruit” displays the beauty of Beirut in a love letter

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app