Dollar edges lower after US retail sales data

2023-05-16 | 09:12
Dollar edges lower after US retail sales data
Dollar edges lower after US retail sales data

The US dollar slipped on Tuesday after data showed retail sales in April came in lower than expected, backing expectations that the Federal Reserve will pause raising rates next month.

The dollar index was last down 0.1 percent at 102.33

