UN seeks nearly $2.6 bln for humanitarian needs in Sudan

World
2023-05-17 | 03:34
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
UN seeks nearly $2.6 bln for humanitarian needs in Sudan
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
UN seeks nearly $2.6 bln for humanitarian needs in Sudan

The United Nations humanitarian response plan is seeking $2.56 billion to help people affected by the crisis in Sudan, a senior UN official said on Wednesday.

"Today, 25 million people, more than half the population of Sudan, need humanitarian aid and protection. This is the highest number we have ever seen in the country," said Ramesh Rajasingham, head of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Geneva and director of the Coordination Division.

"The funding requirements of nearly $2.6 billion is also the highest for any humanitarian appeal for Sudan."



Reuters
 

World

UN

Humanitarian

Needs

Sudan

Aid

Help

Crisis

Plan

Conflict

LBCI Next
Wife of Pakistan's Imran Khan, charged with graft, is known for spirituality
Trudeau says Canada ready to partner with South Korea on critical minerals, security
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-11

UN human rights chief calls on states with clout in region to help end Sudan conflict

LBCI
World
2023-05-09

Sudan deepens crisis in Africa as UN sees 5 million more needing aid

LBCI
World
2023-05-15

Air strikes pound Sudan's capital as conflict enters second month

LBCI
World
2023-05-03

EU plans to boost ammunition production to aid Ukraine

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
06:14

EU seeks to simplify customs system, tighten up on e-commerce

LBCI
World
05:57

Finnish embassy bank accounts frozen in Russia, foreign ministry says

LBCI
World
05:07

Ukraine denies Russia destroyed Patriot missile defense system

LBCI
World
04:30

G7 leaders likely to focus on the war in Ukraine and tensions in Asia at summit in Hiroshima

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
09:18

TuSimple gets temporary reprieve from Nasdaq delisting

LBCI
Variety
2023-05-09

Terraform Industries wants to solve climate change by making more hydrocarbons

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-09

Lebanon’s tourism to see promising reboung for summer 2023: report

LBCI
Variety
2023-05-15

Lebanon dominates Arab Cup of Ice Hockey, triumphing in the final

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:33

French judge issues international arrest warrant for Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:55

Salameh accuses Judge Buresi of legal violations, announces plan to challenge arrest warrant decision

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:14

Unveiling Lebanon's financial landscape: The possible arrival of four new banks

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:46

Hospital Owners Syndicate warns of major problem regarding dialysis starting June

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
10:09

A French judge issues an international arrest warrant against BDL Governor Riyad Salameh: AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:56

Sami Gemayel calls for putting forward acceptable candidates for presidency

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:46

Saudi Ambassador and Social Affairs Minister discuss regional developments and social initiatives

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:27

Unleashing the potential: Cannabis plant's impact on Lebanon's economy

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app