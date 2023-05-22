Britain chips away at NatWest stake with $1.6 bln share sale

World
2023-05-22 | 05:24
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Britain chips away at NatWest stake with $1.6 bln share sale
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Britain chips away at NatWest stake with $1.6 bln share sale

British state-backed bank NatWest (NWG.L) has agreed to buy 1.3 billion pounds ($1.6 billion) worth of its shares back from the government, as it edges closer towards private ownership 15 years after it was bailed out in the global financial crisis.

The deal will reduce the government's stake in the former Royal Bank of Scotland to 38.69 percent from around 41.4 percent.

The bank returned to majority private ownership in March 2022 after a similar block sale, as the government targets fully returning NatWest to private ownership by 2026.
 
NatWest shares gained 0.9 percent in early trading.

"Today's sale is another major milestone in returning NatWest to full private ownership as promised," Andrew Griffith, economic secretary to the Treasury, said in a statement.

NatWest said it had agreed to buy the shares at 268.4 pence per share, representing a further loss for taxpayers. The lender was bailed out for 45 billion pounds in 2008 at a price of 502 pence per share.
 
Banking shares have struggled this year through a period of wider industry turmoil sparked by the failure of several US regional lenders and the emergency takeover of Credit Suisse, but have recovered some ground in recent weeks. NatWest shares are up around 15 percent on this time last year.

"The government clearly decided that now is a good moment to sell," said Victoria Scholar, head of investment at interactive investor.

Britain's finance ministry in April extended a trading plan enabling a series of smaller sales to investors by two years, as it sought to make progress on the privatization despite the period of volatility.

This is the government's sixth block sale of NatWest stock to date. Britain owned 84 percent of NatWest at the peak of its ownership in 2008.

The government has long argued the rescue was needed and it is not viable to make a profit.
 
Banking analysts at Shore Capital said the transaction, which reduces NatWest's core capital ratio to around 14.4 percent, had been expected and its forecasts were unchanged.

"This transaction reduces government ownership below 40 percent and demonstrates positive progress on the bank's strategic priorities and the path to privatization," NatWest CEO Alison Rose said in a statement.
 

World

Britain

Natwest

Stake

Billion

Share

Sale

LBCI Next
After no outright victory, Greek PM to get mandate for coalition
Romanian teachers strike over low pay
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-04-13

Alibaba shares plunge on SoftBank's stake sale report

LBCI
World
2023-03-23

India's Vedanta says talk of stake sale baseless as shares drop 6%

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-26

Microsoft results top forecasts, shares jump 8 percent as AI juices sales

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-19

OVHcloud cuts sales and margin targets, shares tumble

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
09:02

Brazil to set tougher climate change target, sources say

LBCI
World
08:02

Australia wins US support for critical minerals industry

LBCI
World
07:56

Ukraine restores power to Russia-occupied nuclear plant

LBCI
World
07:21

South Korea, EU agree to boost security ties amid Ukraine, North Korea tension

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-19

The process of international arrest warrants: What is next for Riad Salameh?

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:22

A promising summer season in Lebanon: More than 1.5 million tourists expected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:54

Depositors pay the price: Examining losses amid Lebanon's loan repayment chaos

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:32

The wait continues: No resolution reached by Constitutional Council on the municipal and Mukhtar’s council’s term

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:33

MP Sami Gemayel introduces proposed law to amend Central Bank Governor's term

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:32

The wait continues: No resolution reached by Constitutional Council on the municipal and Mukhtar’s council’s term

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:38

French judiciary sets sessions for Raja Salameh and Marianne Howeik

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:03

Hezbollah's military maneuver: A display of power beyond borders

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:29

Arab countries lead the way in tourism while Lebanon stalls

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:22

A promising summer season in Lebanon: More than 1.5 million tourists expected

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:20

France launches third phase of its initiative

LBCI
World
03:18

How Wall Street is preparing for possible US debt default

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More