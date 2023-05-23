Denmark to boost healthcare with an extra $739 mln per year

2023-05-23 | 04:46
Denmark to boost healthcare with an extra $739 mln per year
Denmark to boost healthcare with an extra $739 mln per year

Denmark will allocate an extra 5 billion Danish crowns ($739.23 million) per year to improve its healthcare system, including 400 million crowns for cancer treatment, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said at a news conference on Tuesday.
 

Download now the LBCI mobile app
