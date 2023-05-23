Ukraine's Zelenskiy visits front line to meet marines

World
2023-05-23 | 08:49
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Ukraine&#39;s Zelenskiy visits front line to meet marines
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
Ukraine's Zelenskiy visits front line to meet marines

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday he had visited marines on the eastern front line to thank them for their role in resisting Russia's invasion.

Video footage posted on social media showed Zelenskiy, dressed in a military khaki sweatshirt and khaki trousers, handing out awards to dozens of male and female marines in combat gear on the national Day of the Ukrainian Marines.

"Happy Marines Day, especially to such strong people who are in one of the hottest but also one of the strongest ... sectors - the Vuhledar-Marinka direction," Zelenskiy said.
 
Ukraine's military said in a daily update that its forces had repelled numerous enemy attacks on the city of Marinka, which lies in the eastern region of Donetsk.

Fighting has been fierce in Donetsk, one of four regions that Russia proclaimed as its own last September after what Ukraine and its allies denounced as a "sham" referendum following Moscow's full-scale invasion.

Zelenskiy also handed out decorations to commanders of several marine units. He said the Ukrainian government would create a specialized marines corps and promised to provide new weapons and equipment.
 

World

Ukraine

Zelenskiy

Meets

Visits

Front

Line

Marines

LBCI Next
NATO says F-16 training for Ukrainians does not make it a party to the conflict
India makes tests mandatory for cough syrup export after overseas deaths
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
02:40

Russia’s sanctioned interior minister visits Saudi Arabia just after trip by Ukraine’s Zelenskiy

LBCI
World
2023-04-27

Russians pound frontline positions in Bakhmut, Ukraine military says

LBCI
World
2023-03-30

Ukraine says Russian forces make progress in frontline city of Bakhmut

LBCI
World
2023-02-23

Ukraine defends front line, Putin talks up nuclear arsenal on war anniversary eve

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
13:09

Climate protests over private jets disrupt Geneva Airport flights

LBCI
World
10:51

Germany rejects Turkey's accusations of lack of freedom for the press

LBCI
World
10:43

Russia says it crushes cross-border incursion from Ukraine

LBCI
World
10:35

US issues fresh North Korea sanctions targeting cyber

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-04

Iraq lifts entry visa for Lebanese citizens

LBCI
Variety
11:45

Crypto giant Binance commingled customer funds and company revenue

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-10

Syria’s President al-Assad receives an invitation from King Salman to attend the 32nd Arab League Summit in Jeddah

LBCI
World
2023-05-09

British ex-premier Truss to visit Taiwan next week

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:07

Lebanon verbally informed by Germany of an arrest warrant against central bank governor - senior judicial source

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:36

Lebanon set to be grey-listed by financial crime watchdog

LBCI
World
16:14

State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller condemns Hezbollah's military drill, reinforces US position

LBCI
Variety
03:01

Lebanon's tourism triumph: Batroun nominated as capital of Arab summer tourism

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:52

Salameh will appear before Lebanese judiciary on Wednesday

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:01

Germany issues arrest warrant for Lebanon's central bank chief

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:10

European Observatory urges Salameh’s removal, says Lebanon will bear the consequences

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:20

Lebanon nears placement on FATF Grey List

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More