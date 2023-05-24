Russia, China sign economic pacts despite Western criticism

World
2023-05-24 | 03:06
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Russia, China sign economic pacts despite Western criticism
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Russia, China sign economic pacts despite Western criticism

Russia's prime minister signed a set of agreements with China on Wednesday during a trip to Beijing, describing bilateral ties at an unprecedented high, despite disapproval from the West of their relationship as the war in Ukraine dragged on.

Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin - the highest ranking Russian official to visit Beijing since Moscow sent thousands of its troops to Ukraine in February 2022 - held talks with Chinese Premier Li Qiang and was due to meet with President Xi Jinping.
 
The visit comes after Russia and China reacted furiously to the Group of Seven nations' weekend declarations that singled both countries out on a range of issues including Ukraine.

With the war in Ukraine in its second year and Russia increasingly feeling the weight of Western sanctions, Moscow is leaning on Beijing for support, far more than China on Russia, feeding on Chinese demand for oil and gas.

"Today, relations between Russia and China are at an unprecedented high level," Mishustin told Li in their meeting in Beijing.
 
"They are characterized by mutual respect of each other's interests, the desire to jointly respond to challenges, which is associated with increased turbulence in the international arena and the pattern of sensational pressure from the collective West," he said.

"As our Chinese friends say, unity makes it possible to move mountains."

The memorandums of understanding signed included an agreement to deepen investment cooperation in trade services, a pact on export of agricultural products to China, and another on sports cooperation.

'DEAR FRIEND'
 
Xi visited Russia in March and held talks with "dear friend" President Vladimir Putin, after committing to a "no limits" partnership just before the 2022 Russia attack on Ukraine, which Moscow calls a "special military operation."

Beijing has rejected Western attempts to link its partnership with Moscow to Ukraine, insisting that their relationship does not violate international norms, China has the right to collaborate with who it chooses, and their cooperation is not targeted at any third countries.
 
"China is willing to work with Russia to implement the joint cooperation between the two countries, and promoting pragmatic cooperation in various fields can take it to a new level," Li told Mishustin.

In April, China's exports to Russia saw continued momentum, climbing 153.1% from a year earlier, after more than doubling in March, according to data from Chinese customs.

Russia's energy shipments to China are projected to rise 40% this year, and the two countries are discussing technological equipment supplies to Russia, Interfax news agency reported.

Deepening of ties with China is a strategic course for Moscow, said the secretary of Russia's Security Council Nikolai Patrushev, who held talks on Monday with Chen Wenqing, member of the Chinese Communist Party's Politburo who oversees police, legal affairs and intelligence.

Beijing has refrained from openly denouncing Russia's invasion. But since February, Xi has promoted a 12-point peace plan, which has been met with skepticism from the West and cautiously welcomed by Kyiv.

Last week, China's special representative for Eurasian affairs Li Hui visited Ukraine and met with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, kicking off a European tour that Beijing billed as its effort to promote peace talks and a political settlement of the crisis.

Li Hui is scheduled to visit Russia on Friday, Russian news agency TASS reported.
 

World

Russia

China

Sign

Economic

Pacts

Despite

Western

Criticism

LBCI Next
Ukraine says Russia prevents Black Sea grain deal port operating
Trump criminal trial set to start on March 25 - judge
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
08:54

China prioritizing Turkmenistan over Russia in next big pipeline project

LBCI
World
06:28

Russian hypersonic scientist accused of betraying secrets to China

LBCI
World
2023-05-22

DR Congo leader to visit China this week, minerals trade deal signing expected

LBCI
World
2023-05-21

Georgia's flagship airline bans president over Russia flights criticism, TASS reports

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
09:27

UBS in talks with Swiss authorities over Credit Suisse deal protections

LBCI
World
09:24

Deutsche, Citi admit anti-competitive bond market activity in UK probe

LBCI
World
08:58

From mangoes to luxury watches, Indians look to offload 2,000-rupee notes

LBCI
World
08:54

China prioritizing Turkmenistan over Russia in next big pipeline project

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-01-12

Miss Lebanon shines in Miss Universe

LBCI
World
2023-05-20

India to withdraw 2,000-rupee notes from circulation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-23

Foreign Minister says Syrians in Lebanon are considered economic refugees, not political ones

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-24

Super.com targets $85M equity, debt raise into new savings super app

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:20

Lebanon nears placement on FATF Grey List

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:31

Lebanon's Army Commander stresses the right to resist 'Israeli enemy' to recover all lands

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:28

In pursuit of a united Lebanon: Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri calls for presidential elections on Resistance and Liberation Day

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:18

Central Bank Governor's legal team takes action in France to retrieve Interpol Red Notice

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:20

The Democratic Gathering's firm stance: Rejecting Frangieh's candidacy

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:27

PM Mikati agrees to dollarize cash financial aid allocated to Syrian refugees

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:31

MP Fadi Karam stresses action and communication to navigate Lebanon's crisis

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:02

Lebanon’s currency dilemma: Central Bank of Lebanon explores banknotes printing options

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More