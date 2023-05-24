News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
25
o
Keserwan
25
o
North
24
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Hiwar Al Marhala
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
25
o
Keserwan
25
o
North
24
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
UBS in talks with Swiss authorities over Credit Suisse deal protections
World
2023-05-24 | 09:27
High views
Share
Share
2
min
UBS in talks with Swiss authorities over Credit Suisse deal protections
UBS Group AG (UBSG.S) said on Tuesday it was in negotiations with Swiss authorities about loss protections related to its takeover of Credit Suisse Group AG (CSGN.S) and its regulatory capital requirements.
The disclosure underscores how some aspects of the tie-up between the two banks, arranged hastily over a weekend in mid-March by the Swiss government to stave off a broader banking crisis, have yet to be ironed out.
The Swiss government agreed at the time to shoulder up to 9 billion Swiss francs ($10.12 billion) in potential losses from the deal and offered liquidity assistance of up to 100 billion Swiss francs.
However a definitive loss protection agreement remains under negotiation, UBS said in a U.S. regulatory filing on Tuesday.
UBS said in the filing that it expected the main terms of the loss protection agreement to be agreed prior to the acquisition of Credit Suisse being completed.
The bank said it was also in talks with the Swiss regulator FINMA about "certain prudential capital requirements, risk weighted assets measures, and other capital and liquidity requirements for the combined firm", but did not expect those to be finalised before the deal closes.
UBS has said it expects to complete the acquisition of Credit Suisse, which came to the brink of collapse in March following a string of financial scandals and mismanagement, by early June.
Reuters
World
UBS
Talks
Swiss
Authorities
Over
Credit Suisse
Deal
Protections
Next
Russia, China sign economic pacts despite Western criticism
Trump criminal trial set to start on March 25 - judge
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-04-03
UBS, Credit Suisse drop after Swiss prosecutor probes takeover deal
World
2023-04-03
UBS, Credit Suisse drop after Swiss prosecutor probes takeover deal
0
World
2023-04-08
Swiss finance minister sees no 'stumbling blocks' to UBS takeover of Credit Suisse
World
2023-04-08
Swiss finance minister sees no 'stumbling blocks' to UBS takeover of Credit Suisse
0
World
2023-04-25
UBS hopes to complete Credit Suisse takeover before July
World
2023-04-25
UBS hopes to complete Credit Suisse takeover before July
0
World
2023-04-21
Credit Suisse bondholders sue Swiss regulator over write-down
World
2023-04-21
Credit Suisse bondholders sue Swiss regulator over write-down
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
14:27
Canada and Saudi Arabia to appoint new ambassadors, end 2018 dispute
World
14:27
Canada and Saudi Arabia to appoint new ambassadors, end 2018 dispute
0
World
09:24
Deutsche, Citi admit anti-competitive bond market activity in UK probe
World
09:24
Deutsche, Citi admit anti-competitive bond market activity in UK probe
0
World
08:58
From mangoes to luxury watches, Indians look to offload 2,000-rupee notes
World
08:58
From mangoes to luxury watches, Indians look to offload 2,000-rupee notes
0
World
08:54
China prioritizing Turkmenistan over Russia in next big pipeline project
World
08:54
China prioritizing Turkmenistan over Russia in next big pipeline project
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-04
French judicial delegation returns to Beirut in April, schedules hearings with Raja Salameh, Marianne Howayek
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-04
French judicial delegation returns to Beirut in April, schedules hearings with Raja Salameh, Marianne Howayek
0
Press Highlights
01:20
The Democratic Gathering's firm stance: Rejecting Frangieh's candidacy
Press Highlights
01:20
The Democratic Gathering's firm stance: Rejecting Frangieh's candidacy
0
World
2023-03-20
Factbox: Ernie vs ChatGPT on global leaders
World
2023-03-20
Factbox: Ernie vs ChatGPT on global leaders
0
Breaking Headlines
10:23
BDL Governor asks Lebanese judiciary not to hand him over to French judiciary and to put him on trial in Lebanon
Breaking Headlines
10:23
BDL Governor asks Lebanese judiciary not to hand him over to French judiciary and to put him on trial in Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:31
Lebanon's Army Commander stresses the right to resist 'Israeli enemy' to recover all lands
Lebanon News
03:31
Lebanon's Army Commander stresses the right to resist 'Israeli enemy' to recover all lands
2
Lebanon News
06:28
In pursuit of a united Lebanon: Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri calls for presidential elections on Resistance and Liberation Day
Lebanon News
06:28
In pursuit of a united Lebanon: Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri calls for presidential elections on Resistance and Liberation Day
3
Lebanon News
05:18
Central Bank Governor's legal team takes action in France to retrieve Interpol Red Notice
Lebanon News
05:18
Central Bank Governor's legal team takes action in France to retrieve Interpol Red Notice
4
Press Highlights
01:20
The Democratic Gathering's firm stance: Rejecting Frangieh's candidacy
Press Highlights
01:20
The Democratic Gathering's firm stance: Rejecting Frangieh's candidacy
5
Lebanon News
04:31
MP Fadi Karam stresses action and communication to navigate Lebanon's crisis
Lebanon News
04:31
MP Fadi Karam stresses action and communication to navigate Lebanon's crisis
6
Variety
08:56
Created by Impact BBDO, LBCI's "We Miss Lebanon" campaign secures three medals at the Caples Awards in London
Variety
08:56
Created by Impact BBDO, LBCI's "We Miss Lebanon" campaign secures three medals at the Caples Awards in London
7
News Bulletin Reports
11:02
Lebanese judiciary bans Salameh from traveling
News Bulletin Reports
11:02
Lebanese judiciary bans Salameh from traveling
8
Breaking Headlines
09:45
Lebanese judiciary bans BDL Governor Riyad Salameh from traveling after questioning him: AFP
Breaking Headlines
09:45
Lebanese judiciary bans BDL Governor Riyad Salameh from traveling after questioning him: AFP
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More