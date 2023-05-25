Researchers find Israeli-made spyware deployed across Armenia

World
2023-05-25 | 06:43
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Researchers find Israeli-made spyware deployed across Armenia
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
4min
Researchers find Israeli-made spyware deployed across Armenia

Researchers have discovered Israeli-made Pegasus phone hacking software deployed against targets across Armenia, including reporters at a U.S. government-funded news organization, a report released on Thursday found.

A team of researchers from digital rights group Access Now, human rights organization Amnesty International, Canadian internet watchdog Citizen Lab, Armenian digital defense group CyberHUB-AM and independent researcher Ruben Muradyan, said they had confirmed at least 12 cases in which espionage software made by Israel's NSO Group had been used against Armenian officials, journalists and organizers.

What researchers were able to confirm "is the tip of the iceberg," said Natalia Krapiva, the tech-legal counsel for Access Now. "The targeting was quite extensive."

Pegasus is one of many advanced espionage tools that affords hackers sweeping access to their targets' smartphones, allowing them to record calls, intercept messages and even transform the phones into portable listening devices.

Researchers, lawmakers, and journalists have repeatedly accused the technology's maker, Israel-based NSO Group, of helping governments spy on political opponents. In 2021, the company was blacklisted by the U.S. government over human rights concerns.

In an email, NSO Group said it was unable to address the specific allegations made by the coalition of researchers but that it would "investigate all credible allegations of misuse".

The company has previously disputed accusations of wrongdoing, saying its software is used to fight terrorism and serious crime.

One of the alleged Armenian victims of NSO's spyware said those explanations do not reflect reality.

"That's a kind of ridiculous umbrella for the companies that create these products and the governments that use them," Armenian opposition broadcaster Samvel Farmanyan told Reuters.

He added that his targeting was "totally unacceptable (and had) nothing to do with the prevention of any type of crime or terrorism."

AZERBAIJAN DENIES RESPONSIBILITY

The researchers said they believed neighboring Azerbaijan, which has fought several wars with Armenia over the disputed chunk of territory known as Nagorno-Karabakh or Artsakh, was likely responsible for the hacking activity.

That's in part because of "extensive evidence" that Azerbaijan's government has previously used Pegasus against its domestic opponents, said Amnesty's Donncha O Cearbhaill, referring to a 2021 investigation by Amnesty and other partners that found hundreds of Azeri phone numbers had been selected for targeting with Pegasus spyware.

The Azeri Embassy in London said in a statement that Azerbaijan "does not engage in such practices" and "does not spy on foreign citizens".

The Armenian Embassy in London said its government rejected the alleged use of spyware at the "highest level".

"Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan made a strong public statement categorically rejecting the circulating information that the authorities used spyware against opponents and/or journalists," it said in a statement.

Pashinyan and family members had also received messages warning that their devices may have been compromised, it added.

The Armenian government has in the past been implicated in the deployment of phone hacking software, including in a report published last year by Alphabet's (GOOGL.O) Google.

While that report pointed to a different spyware, known as Predator, several Pegasus victims in Armenia said they feared their own government was behind the recent surveillance.

Reuters interviewed three other alleged victims identified by the researchers - Ruben Melikyan, a lawyer and human rights activist; Varuzhan Geghamyan, an academic and expert on Armenian-Azeri relations; and Astghik Bedevyan, one of two journalists with the U.S. government-funded Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL).

RFE/RL executive Patrick Boehler said hacking journalists' phones was "truly terrifying and appalling".

"If we cannot protect our sources, it has consequences for the depth and breadth of our journalism," he said.

They all said Apple Inc (AAPL.O) had sent them warnings in 2021 that their iPhones were at risk from spyware. They later discovered traces of Pegasus on their devices through forensic analyses.

"It's an uncomfortable feeling when you are being spied on," Geghamyan said.

"Psychologically it's devastating," said Farmanyan.

Reuters
 

World

Researchers

Israeli

Pegasus

Hacking

Software

Armenia

LBCI Next
Fresh fighting threatens Sudan's week-long truce
One dead, two unconscious after stabbing, shooting incident in Japan
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
06:32

Taiwan says software problems delaying new F-16 deliveries

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-24

Lebanon's Army Commander stresses the right to resist 'Israeli enemy' to recover all lands

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-23

Top Israeli general says 'action' is on horizon over Iran nuclear work

LBCI
World
2023-05-22

Three Palestinians killed in Israeli West Bank raid - ministry

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
09:01

Sri Lanka making good progress in debt restructuring talks

LBCI
World
08:58

North Korea constructing satellite launch pad with 'new urgency'

LBCI
World
08:54

Mexican president ramps up rhetoric, economic intervention as election nears

LBCI
World
08:49

Thailand air force says US has denied request to buy F-35 jets

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-07

12 killed in multi-vehicle crash in Turkey’s Hatay province

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-24

Prioritizing stability: US Department of State calls on Lebanon to implement reforms in Central Bank Governor selection

LBCI
World
2023-04-25

UK court to hear Greenpeace challenge to oil, gas licensing round

LBCI
World
07:48

Vietnam demands Chinese ship leave its exclusive economic zone

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:59

PSP Leader Walid Jumblatt resigns from party presidency, calls for general party elections conference on June 25th

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
03:34

Lebanon granted one-year grace period to implement financial reforms and avoid gray listing

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:02

Lebanese judiciary bans Salameh from traveling

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:27

Lebanon's tourism renaissance: An 85-90% solvency rate foreseen

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:17

Lebanon's Education Minister holds meeting focusing on academic year continuity, holding of official exams

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:25

Cooperation or consequences: Correspondent banks and Lebanon's gray list placement

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:55

Tourism Minister to LBCI: This season will be promising, urging political stability to be secured

LBCI
Middle East
02:37

Iran says it has successfully launched ballistic missile

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More