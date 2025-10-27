Turkey pro-Kurdish DEM party on Monday hailed the PKK's move to withdraw fighters from Turkish soil as a "critical" step that completed the first phase of the government's peace process with the Kurdish militant group.



"Yesterday, we witnessed one of the most critical and significant steps," DEM co-chair Tuncer Bakirhan told reporters in Ankara, adding: "At this point, the first phase of the (peace) process has been completed."



AFP