Ukraine and Portugal agree on co-production of Ukrainian sea drones
World News
20-12-2025 | 07:49
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Ukraine and Portugal agree on co-production of Ukrainian sea drones
Ukraine and Portugal agreed on the joint production of Ukrainian sea drones, the Ukrainian president's aide said on Saturday.
"We proved that our USVs (Unmanned Surface Vehicles) work perfect against Russian warships and submarines. Now they will help Portugal defend Europe from the sea," Oleksandr Kamyshin said on X, writing in English.
Reuters
World News
Ukraine
Portugal
Drones
