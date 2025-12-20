Ukraine and Portugal agree on co-production of Ukrainian sea drones

20-12-2025 | 07:49
Ukraine and Portugal agree on co-production of Ukrainian sea drones
Ukraine and Portugal agree on co-production of Ukrainian sea drones

Ukraine and Portugal agreed on the joint production of Ukrainian sea drones, the Ukrainian president's aide said on Saturday.

"We proved that our USVs (Unmanned Surface Vehicles) work perfect against Russian warships and submarines. Now they will help Portugal defend Europe from the sea," Oleksandr Kamyshin said on X, writing in English.

Reuters

World News

Ukraine

Portugal

Drones

