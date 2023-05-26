News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
24
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ultimate Rush
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
24
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
France's CMA CGM commits to buy French financial daily La Tribune
World
2023-05-26 | 03:00
High views
Share
Share
1
min
France's CMA CGM commits to buy French financial daily La Tribune
France-based CMA CGM, one of the world's largest container lines, said on Friday it had made a commitment to buy French financial daily La Tribune, pursuing its recent foray into the French media sector.
In a statement, the company based in Marseille and privately controlled by the founding Saade family said it planned to buy 100% of Groupe Hima, owner of the digital newspaper.
Cash-rich CMA CGM, which has embarked on an acquisition spree after making big profits during the pandemic, already owns French local newspapers "La Provence" and "Corse Matin" and holds a more than 10% stake in M6 (MMTP.PA), France's second-biggest private TV network.
"The final completion of the deal hinges on consultation by staff representative bodies and then on the green light of regulatory authorities," CMA CGM said.
"The development of the group in the media sector ...reflects both a diversification strategy and a will to strengthen the local and national foothold of CMA CGM."
Reuters
World
Variety
France
CMA CGM
French
Financial
Daily La Tribune
Foray
Media
Sector
Next
Russian Wagner mercenaries handing Bakhmut to regular army
Chinese ships ignore Vietnam demand to leave area close to Russian-run gas fields
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2023-04-27
Unveiling Zorro: The French investigator fighting financial crimes in Beirut
Press Highlights
2023-04-27
Unveiling Zorro: The French investigator fighting financial crimes in Beirut
0
World
2023-04-01
ECB's De Guindos warns of broad risks in financial sector
World
2023-04-01
ECB's De Guindos warns of broad risks in financial sector
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-25
Cabinet to approve financial increases for military personnel and public sector employees
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-25
Cabinet to approve financial increases for military personnel and public sector employees
0
Variety
06:10
French tyre maker Michelin sells its activities in Russia
Variety
06:10
French tyre maker Michelin sells its activities in Russia
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
06:59
First court hearing next week in new case against jailed Kremlin critic Navalny
World
06:59
First court hearing next week in new case against jailed Kremlin critic Navalny
0
World
06:43
Earthquake jolts eastern Japan, no tsunami warning
World
06:43
Earthquake jolts eastern Japan, no tsunami warning
0
World
06:35
Four dead, suspect arrested in rare shooting in Japan
World
06:35
Four dead, suspect arrested in rare shooting in Japan
0
World
06:30
One killed, 15 wounded in Russian attack on Ukrainian clinic
World
06:30
One killed, 15 wounded in Russian attack on Ukrainian clinic
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-24
Cooperation or consequences: Correspondent banks and Lebanon's gray list placement
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-24
Cooperation or consequences: Correspondent banks and Lebanon's gray list placement
0
Breaking Headlines
2023-05-25
Lebanon granted one-year grace period to implement financial reforms and avoid gray listing
Breaking Headlines
2023-05-25
Lebanon granted one-year grace period to implement financial reforms and avoid gray listing
0
Lebanon Economy
02:01
World Bank approves US $300 million to support poor Lebanese households, strengthen ESSN project
Lebanon Economy
02:01
World Bank approves US $300 million to support poor Lebanese households, strengthen ESSN project
0
World
2023-03-23
India's Vedanta says talk of stake sale baseless as shares drop 6%
World
2023-03-23
India's Vedanta says talk of stake sale baseless as shares drop 6%
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:00
Financial wake-up call: Has Lebanon officially been placed on the gray list?
News Bulletin Reports
12:00
Financial wake-up call: Has Lebanon officially been placed on the gray list?
2
Lebanon News
13:35
MP Gebran Bassil expresses concerns over presidential vacuum
Lebanon News
13:35
MP Gebran Bassil expresses concerns over presidential vacuum
3
Lebanon Economy
02:01
World Bank approves US $300 million to support poor Lebanese households, strengthen ESSN project
Lebanon Economy
02:01
World Bank approves US $300 million to support poor Lebanese households, strengthen ESSN project
4
Press Highlights
01:17
Opposition unity: FPM and other forces close to finalizing presidential candidate
Press Highlights
01:17
Opposition unity: FPM and other forces close to finalizing presidential candidate
5
Press Highlights
00:11
Political dynamics unfold: Jumblatt's resignation and presidential elections
Press Highlights
00:11
Political dynamics unfold: Jumblatt's resignation and presidential elections
6
Lebanon Economy
03:53
Social Affairs Minister denies receiving any official document regarding dollarization of Syrian refugees’ aid
Lebanon Economy
03:53
Social Affairs Minister denies receiving any official document regarding dollarization of Syrian refugees’ aid
7
Lebanon News
04:25
Opposition, Change MPs condemn Hezbollah's military maneuver, say it challenges Lebanon’s sovereignty
Lebanon News
04:25
Opposition, Change MPs condemn Hezbollah's military maneuver, say it challenges Lebanon’s sovereignty
8
Lebanon Economy
09:03
Flourishing season: Lebanon's summer tourism overlooks growth in 2023
Lebanon Economy
09:03
Flourishing season: Lebanon's summer tourism overlooks growth in 2023
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More