France's CMA CGM commits to buy French financial daily La Tribune

World
2023-05-26 | 03:00
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
France&#39;s CMA CGM commits to buy French financial daily La Tribune
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
France's CMA CGM commits to buy French financial daily La Tribune

France-based CMA CGM, one of the world's largest container lines, said on Friday it had made a commitment to buy French financial daily La Tribune, pursuing its recent foray into the French media sector.

In a statement, the company based in Marseille and privately controlled by the founding Saade family said it planned to buy 100% of Groupe Hima, owner of the digital newspaper.

Cash-rich CMA CGM, which has embarked on an acquisition spree after making big profits during the pandemic, already owns French local newspapers "La Provence" and "Corse Matin" and holds a more than 10% stake in M6 (MMTP.PA), France's second-biggest private TV network.

"The final completion of the deal hinges on consultation by staff representative bodies and then on the green light of regulatory authorities," CMA CGM said.

"The development of the group in the media sector ...reflects both a diversification strategy and a will to strengthen the local and national foothold of CMA CGM."

Reuters
 

World

Variety

France

CMA CGM

French

Financial

Daily La Tribune

Foray

Media

Sector

LBCI Next
Russian Wagner mercenaries handing Bakhmut to regular army
Chinese ships ignore Vietnam demand to leave area close to Russian-run gas fields
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-04-27

Unveiling Zorro: The French investigator fighting financial crimes in Beirut

LBCI
World
2023-04-01

ECB's De Guindos warns of broad risks in financial sector

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-25

Cabinet to approve financial increases for military personnel and public sector employees

LBCI
Variety
06:10

French tyre maker Michelin sells its activities in Russia

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
06:59

First court hearing next week in new case against jailed Kremlin critic Navalny

LBCI
World
06:43

Earthquake jolts eastern Japan, no tsunami warning

LBCI
World
06:35

Four dead, suspect arrested in rare shooting in Japan

LBCI
World
06:30

One killed, 15 wounded in Russian attack on Ukrainian clinic

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-24

Cooperation or consequences: Correspondent banks and Lebanon's gray list placement

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
2023-05-25

Lebanon granted one-year grace period to implement financial reforms and avoid gray listing

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:01

World Bank approves US $300 million to support poor Lebanese households, strengthen ESSN project

LBCI
World
2023-03-23

India's Vedanta says talk of stake sale baseless as shares drop 6%

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:00

Financial wake-up call: Has Lebanon officially been placed on the gray list?

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:35

MP Gebran Bassil expresses concerns over presidential vacuum

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:01

World Bank approves US $300 million to support poor Lebanese households, strengthen ESSN project

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:17

Opposition unity: FPM and other forces close to finalizing presidential candidate

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:11

Political dynamics unfold: Jumblatt's resignation and presidential elections

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:53

Social Affairs Minister denies receiving any official document regarding dollarization of Syrian refugees’ aid

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:25

Opposition, Change MPs condemn Hezbollah's military maneuver, say it challenges Lebanon’s sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:03

Flourishing season: Lebanon's summer tourism overlooks growth in 2023

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More