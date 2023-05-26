News
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
24
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
27
o
UK shoppers boost their spending despite inflation's bite
World
2023-05-26 | 04:28
High views
Share
Share
2
min
UK shoppers boost their spending despite inflation's bite
British retail sales rose by more than expected last month and volumes over the three months to April grew by the most since mid-2021, according to official figures that showed resilience in consumer spending despite the surge in inflation.
Sales volumes in April rose by 0.5 percent from March when they fell by 1.2 percent as unusually heavy rain kept shoppers at home, the Office for National Statistics said ON Friday.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast that volumes would rise by 0.3 percent on the month.
In the February-to-April period, sales were up by 0.8 percent from the previous three months, the biggest such increase since the three months to August 2021.
However, retail sales volumes in April were 3.0 percent lower than a year earlier, a bigger fall than forecast in the Reuters poll. Food sales were down by an annual 2.7 percent, a reminder of how the cost-of-living crisis is affecting household spending although the food sales fall was less sharp than in previous months.
"Retail sales grew, partially rebounding from a poor weather affected March, with jewelers, sports retailers and department stores all having a good month," ONS Chief Economist Grant Fitzner said.
"Despite continued high food prices, supermarkets also recovered from the fall in March. However, these were partly offset by a drop in the amount of fuel sold, despite prices also dropping."
Britain's surge in inflation has hit the spending power of consumers in Britain. Although the pace of price growth slowed to 8.7 percent in April from 10.1 percent in March, according to data published earlier this week, the fall was smaller than expected.
Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Wednesday that he feared inflation could prove "sticky and stubborn" in the months ahead.
Reuters
World
UK
Shoppers
Boost
Spending
Despite
Inflation
