US, Chinese commerce chiefs raise complaints on trade, investment, export policies

World
2023-05-26 | 04:53
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
US, Chinese commerce chiefs raise complaints on trade, investment, export policies
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
US, Chinese commerce chiefs raise complaints on trade, investment, export policies

US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao traded barbs on trade, investment and export policies in talks on Thursday described by Raimondo's office as "candid and substantive."

Their meeting in Washington was the first US-China cabinet-level exchange in months, after a string of trade and national security irritants derailed plans for re-engagement between the world's two largest economies.
 
"The two had candid and substantive discussions on issues relating to the US-China commercial relationship, including the overall environment in both countries for trade and investment and areas for potential cooperation," the Commerce Department said in a statement.

"Secretary Raimondo also raised concerns about the recent spate of PRC (People's Republic of China) actions taken against US companies operating in the PRC," the statement added.

Wang raised key concerns about US policies toward China, including on semiconductors, export controls and reviews of foreign investments, a Chinese Commerce Ministry statement said.
 
Both sides agreed to establish and maintain open communication channels, with Raimondo's office saying that would help "responsibly manage the relationship."

China's Commerce Ministry said the communications would allow exchanges on specific economic trade concerns and cooperation matters.

Wang is also expected to meet with US Trade Representative Katherine Tai on the sidelines of an APEC trade ministers meeting in Detroit that wraps up on Friday.

US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged more frequent communications at a G20 summit in Indonesia last November to avoid US-China tensions from spilling into a new Cold War.

But those plans suffered several setbacks, starting with the downing of a Chinese spy balloon in US coastal waters.

These irritants continued through last Sunday, when G7 leaders pledged to resist China's "economic coercion" and Beijing responded by declaring US memory chip maker Micron Technology (MU.O) a national security risk, banning its sales to key domestic industries.
 
The ban followed a series of raids on American consultancies in China.

On Monday, Wang met representatives of American firms in Shanghai, including Johnson & Johnson, 3M, Dow, Merck, and Honeywell, according to the Ministry of Commerce, telling them that "China will continue to welcome US-funded enterprises to develop in China and achieve win-win results".

China has complained about the growing number of US export restrictions on advanced semiconductors and other high technology goods that could have military applications and security reviews that discourage Chinese investment in the United States.

Wang's trip to the US comes after Group of Seven (G7) leaders met in Hiroshima, at which US President Joe Biden and other G7 leaders took aim at China over "economic coercion" and said they would "de-risk" without "decoupling" from the world's second-largest economy in everything from chips to minerals.

Raimondo, Blinken, and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen have all expressed interest in visiting China.
 

World

US

Chinese

Commerce

Chief

Raise

Complaint

Trade

Investment

Export

Policies

LBCI Next
Russia's Medvedev: Ukraine conflict may last for decades, no talks with Zelenskiy
Hong Kong hits back at UK call for security law to be scrapped
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-25

China, US commerce and trade chiefs confirmed to meet in US

LBCI
Sports
2023-05-25

LaLiga chief Tebas apologizes for rant about Vinicius's racism complaint

LBCI
World
2023-04-28

Chinese banks seize on Russia, oil trade to internationalize yuan

LBCI
Variety
06:47

Soaring airline customer complaints push global legislators to act

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
06:59

First court hearing next week in new case against jailed Kremlin critic Navalny

LBCI
World
06:43

Earthquake jolts eastern Japan, no tsunami warning

LBCI
World
06:35

Four dead, suspect arrested in rare shooting in Japan

LBCI
World
06:30

One killed, 15 wounded in Russian attack on Ukrainian clinic

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-24

Cooperation or consequences: Correspondent banks and Lebanon's gray list placement

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
2023-05-25

Lebanon granted one-year grace period to implement financial reforms and avoid gray listing

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:01

World Bank approves US $300 million to support poor Lebanese households, strengthen ESSN project

LBCI
World
2023-03-23

India's Vedanta says talk of stake sale baseless as shares drop 6%

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:00

Financial wake-up call: Has Lebanon officially been placed on the gray list?

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:35

MP Gebran Bassil expresses concerns over presidential vacuum

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:01

World Bank approves US $300 million to support poor Lebanese households, strengthen ESSN project

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:17

Opposition unity: FPM and other forces close to finalizing presidential candidate

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:11

Political dynamics unfold: Jumblatt's resignation and presidential elections

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:53

Social Affairs Minister denies receiving any official document regarding dollarization of Syrian refugees’ aid

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:25

Opposition, Change MPs condemn Hezbollah's military maneuver, say it challenges Lebanon’s sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:03

Flourishing season: Lebanon's summer tourism overlooks growth in 2023

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More