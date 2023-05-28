News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
28
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
28
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Russia unleashes largest drone attack on Ukrainian capital ahead of Kyiv Day
World
2023-05-28 | 03:18
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Russia unleashes largest drone attack on Ukrainian capital ahead of Kyiv Day
Russia unleashed waves of air strikes on Kyiv overnight in what officials said appeared to be the largest drone attack on the city since the start of the war, as the Ukrainian capital prepared to celebrate the anniversary of its founding on Sunday.
Ukraine's Air Force said it downed 52 out of the 54 Russia-launched drones, calling it a record attack with the Iranian-made 'kamikaze' drones. It was not immediately clear how many of the drones were shot over Kyiv.
In what also appears to be the first deadly attack on Kyiv in May and the 14th assault this month, falling debris killed a 41-year-old man, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.
The pre-dawn attacks came on the last Sunday of May when the capital celebrates Kyiv Day, the anniversary of its official founding 1,541 years ago. The day is typically marked by street fairs, live concerts and special museum exhibitions - plans for which have been made this year too, but on a smaller scale.
"The history of Ukraine is a long-standing irritant for the insecure Russians," Andriy Yermak, the head of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's office, said on his Telegram channel.
Air Force said on Telegram that Russia had targeted military and critical infrastructure facilities in the central regions of Ukraine, and the Kyiv region in particular.
Reuters was unable to independently verify the information.
With a Ukrainian counteroffensive looming 15 months into the war, Moscow has intensified air strikes after a lull of nearly two months, targeting chiefly military site and supplies. Waves of attacks now come several times a week.
The Sunday attacks came after Kyiv said that combat clashes eased around the besieged city of Bakhmut in southeastern Ukraine, the site of the war's longest battle.
Serhiy Popko, the head of Kyiv's military administration, said the attack was carried out in several waves, and air alerts lasted more than five hours.
"Today, the enemy decided to 'congratulate' the people of Kyiv on Kyiv Day with the help of their deadly UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles)," Popko said on the Telegram messaging channel.
Several districts of Kyiv, by far the largest Ukrainian city with a population of around 3 million, suffered in the overnight attacks, officials said, including the historical Pecherskyi neighbourhood.
Reuters witnesses said that during the air raid alerts that started soon after midnight, many people stood on their balconies, some screaming offensives directed at Russia's President Vladimir Putin and "Glory to air defence" slogans.
In the leafy Holosiivskyi district in the southwestern part of Kyiv, falling debris set a three-storey warehouse on fire, destroying about 1,000 square metres (10,800 square feet) of building structures, Mayor Klitschko said.
A fire broke out after falling drone debris hit a seven-storey non-residential building in the Solomyanskyi district west of the city. The district is a busy rail and air transport hub.
In the Pecherskyi district, a fire broke out on the roof of a nine-storey building due to falling drone debris, and in the Darnytskyi district a shop was damaged, Kyiv's military administration officials said on Telegram.
Reuters
World
Ukraine
Russia
War
Drone
Attack
Kyiv
Politics
Government
Territory
Invasion
Next
Tens of thousands in Serbia protest mass shootings, government policies
US, Saudi Arabia call for warring sides in Sudan to extend ‘imperfect’ cease-fire
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-05-08
Russia attacks Ukraine with huge drone swarm ahead of Victory Day holiday
World
2023-05-08
Russia attacks Ukraine with huge drone swarm ahead of Victory Day holiday
0
World
2023-05-26
Ukraine shoots down 10 missiles, over 20 drones in Russian attacks
World
2023-05-26
Ukraine shoots down 10 missiles, over 20 drones in Russian attacks
0
World
2023-05-07
Russia keeps up missile attacks on Ukraine ahead of expected Kyiv offensive
World
2023-05-07
Russia keeps up missile attacks on Ukraine ahead of expected Kyiv offensive
0
World
2023-05-04
Moscow says US behind Kremlin drone attack, Russian forces target Kyiv
World
2023-05-04
Moscow says US behind Kremlin drone attack, Russian forces target Kyiv
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
03:35
US review of China tariffs won't depend on trade 'breakthrough'
World
03:35
US review of China tariffs won't depend on trade 'breakthrough'
0
World
03:29
Tens of thousands in Serbia protest mass shootings, government policies
World
03:29
Tens of thousands in Serbia protest mass shootings, government policies
0
World
03:15
US, Saudi Arabia call for warring sides in Sudan to extend ‘imperfect’ cease-fire
World
03:15
US, Saudi Arabia call for warring sides in Sudan to extend ‘imperfect’ cease-fire
0
World
14:35
Britain says border e-gates back in service after outage sparked delays
World
14:35
Britain says border e-gates back in service after outage sparked delays
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Sports
2023-04-21
Juventus draw with Sporting to book Europa semi-final spot
Sports
2023-04-21
Juventus draw with Sporting to book Europa semi-final spot
0
Sports
2023-05-25
Argentina to visit Indonesia for national team friendly
Sports
2023-05-25
Argentina to visit Indonesia for national team friendly
0
Press Highlights
2023-05-27
Political maneuvering: Ministers of the 'system' collaborate to protect Salameh from consequences
Press Highlights
2023-05-27
Political maneuvering: Ministers of the 'system' collaborate to protect Salameh from consequences
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Expats with no biometric passports must renew in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Expats with no biometric passports must renew in Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
11:07
Impending consensus on presidential candidate: Will Berri set date for session?
News Bulletin Reports
11:07
Impending consensus on presidential candidate: Will Berri set date for session?
2
Middle East
13:25
Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Release of all detained Lebanese nationals in the UAE
Middle East
13:25
Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Release of all detained Lebanese nationals in the UAE
3
News Bulletin Reports
11:44
Closer look at seized counterfeit cancer drugs
News Bulletin Reports
11:44
Closer look at seized counterfeit cancer drugs
4
Middle East
07:07
Iraq launches $17 billion road and rail project to link Asia and Europe
Middle East
07:07
Iraq launches $17 billion road and rail project to link Asia and Europe
5
Middle East
07:54
Iran's president calls on OPEC members to calm the market
Middle East
07:54
Iran's president calls on OPEC members to calm the market
6
Middle East
03:22
Turkish lira's long decline a symbol of strife
Middle East
03:22
Turkish lira's long decline a symbol of strife
7
Sports
07:40
Hamilton rumours all part of F1's fuelled-up 'Silly Season'
Sports
07:40
Hamilton rumours all part of F1's fuelled-up 'Silly Season'
8
World
07:15
Advocacy group says Iran, Taliban fight on border with Afghanistan as sound of gunfire heard
World
07:15
Advocacy group says Iran, Taliban fight on border with Afghanistan as sound of gunfire heard
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More