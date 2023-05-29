China urges Japan to halt export restrictions on chips

World
2023-05-29 | 03:16
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
China urges Japan to halt export restrictions on chips
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
China urges Japan to halt export restrictions on chips

Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao urged Japan to halt semiconductor export controls, calling it a "wrongdoing" that "seriously violated" international economic and trade rules, a statement from his ministry said on Monday.

China's latest condemnation of the export restrictions was made during Wang's talks with Japanese Trade Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura on May 26 at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) conference in Detroit.

Japan, along with the Netherlands, in January agreed to match U.S. export controls that will limit the sale of some chipmaking tools to China, and has placed restrictions on the export of 23 types of semiconductor manufacturing equipment to its neighbour.

The U.S. imposed the restrictions last year aiming to slow China's work on supercomputers that can be used to develop nuclear weapons systems and artificial intelligence systems.

Japan has not singled out China in its statements about the export controls, saying only that it is fulfilling its duty to contribute to international peace and stability.

Monday's statement from the Chinese commerce ministry also said, however, that China "is willing to work with Japan to promote practical cooperation in key economic and trade areas."

On Friday, Nishimura met with U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo and the two agreed to deepen cooperation in the research and development of advanced chips and technologies such as quantum computing and artificial intelligence.

Wang also met Raimondo and U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai while at the summit, criticising U.S. economic and trade policies towards China, including the U.S.-led Indo-Pacific Economic Framework that excludes China and aims to provide a U.S.-centered alternative to its influence.

The U.S., Japan and other members of the Group of Seven (G7) advanced nations this month agreed to "de-risk" but not decouple from China, reducing their exposure to the world's second-largest economy in everything from chips to minerals.

Reuters
 

World

China

Commerce

Wang Wentao

Japan

Export

Economic

Trade

LBCI Next
Biden and McCarthy reach a final deal to avoid US default and now must sell it to Congress
Russia puts U.S. Senator Graham on wanted list - Russian media
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
03:40

China urges Japan to halt export restrictions on chips

LBCI
World
2023-05-26

US, Chinese commerce chiefs raise complaints on trade, investment, export policies

LBCI
World
2023-05-25

China, US commerce and trade chiefs confirmed to meet in US

LBCI
World
2023-05-09

China's shrinking imports, slower exports growth darken economic outlook

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
05:54

South Korea hosts its first summit with Pacific island leaders

LBCI
World
05:40

NATO peacekeepers secure Kosovo town halls in standoff with Serb protesters

LBCI
World
05:33

Spain's PM Sanchez calls snap general election in July

LBCI
World
05:30

Dozens of babies die in orphanage as Sudan war takes grim toll on Khartoum

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:41

Judge Makieh to Justice Minister: In the process of calling for urgent session regarding lawsuit filed by France in Anna Kosakova case

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-24

Lebanon's Army Commander stresses the right to resist 'Israeli enemy' to recover all lands

LBCI
Variety
2023-05-27

Cultural life restored: Sursock Museum comes back to life after the devastating Beirut blast

LBCI
Variety
2023-05-15

Among the 'Top 100 Travel & Tourism Leaders 2023,' Forbes features six Lebanese

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More