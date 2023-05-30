News
Ping-Pong Diplomacy: US and Iran continue back-channel communications amid stalled nuclear negotiations
World
2023-05-30 | 10:37
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Ping-Pong Diplomacy: US and Iran continue back-channel communications amid stalled nuclear negotiations
Just like a game of ping pong, a continuous exchange of messages persists between Iran and the United States. The engagement, confirmed by Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian in an interview with French newspaper Le Figaro, utilizes mediators in the region and European assistance. These messages pertain to the nuclear negotiations that have been in limbo for months, and several steps are being taken in this regard.
According to South Korean media, the United States and South Korea are discussing ways to release Iranian funds amounting to seven billion dollars, currently held in Korea. This sum is owed to Tehran for oil imports, as Korea was one of the largest importers of Iranian crude oil in Asia.
Sources indicate that if the talks succeed, the frozen funds will be allowed to be transferred to Iranian bank branches in nearby Middle Eastern countries, not directly to Iran. This is in order to monitor the flow and use of the money.
Another issue Iran has resolved is providing guarantees about the presence of nuclear materials at an undisclosed site, "Abadeh", in the south of the country. This problem was raised by the International Atomic Energy Agency, which published a report in 2022 on unresolved issues concerning the presence of nuclear materials at three undeclared sites.
In addition to that, after Tehran provided technical clarifications on the subject, a file on the discovery of uranium particles enriched by 83.7% in nuclear facilities was closed. This is a percentage very close to the manufacture of a nuclear bomb.
The question remains: will these positive steps influence the fate of the frozen nuclear talks between Iran and the United States?
World
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East
US
Iran
Communications
Nuclear
Negotiations
