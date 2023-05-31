US troops guard town hall in northern Kosovo

World
2023-05-31 | 06:42
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
US troops guard town hall in northern Kosovo
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
US troops guard town hall in northern Kosovo

US peacekeepers stood behind a barbed-wire barrier as protestors gathered outside a municipal hall in ethnically divided northern Kosovo, where days of unrest have prompted NATO to send additional troops to stave off violence.

Following clashes on Monday in Zvecan, another northern town, during which 30 troops and 52 protesters were hurt, NATO said it would send 700 more troops to Kosovo to boost its 4,000-strong mission. It was not clear when the soldiers would arrive.
 
Polish soldiers stood guard at the town hall in Zvecan on Wednesday, as demonstrators on the other side of the fence unfurled a large Serbian flag to applause and whistles.

Regional unrest has intensified following April elections that the Serbs boycotted, narrowing the turnout to 3.5 percent and leaving victory in four Serb-majority Kosovan mayoralties to ethnic Albanian candidates.

Those Albanian mayors were then installed last week, a decision that spurred rebuke of Pristina by the US and its allies on Friday.
 
The Albanian mayor of Leposavic, another northern Kosovo town, remained in the municipal building on Wednesday after entering it amid Serb demonstrations on Monday. He couldn't immediately be reached for comment.

"While they may have been legally elected, we do not consider their election legitimate," Dragan, an ethnic Serb who lives in Leposavic, told Reuters on Wednesday.

"We're asking what the international community is asking – for them to be removed from here peacefully," he said.

The United States and allies have rebuked Kosovo for escalating tensions with Serbia, saying the use of force to install mayors in ethnic Serb areas of Kosovo undermined efforts to improve troubled bilateral relations.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic placed his army on full combat alert and ordered units to move closer to the border.
 
Northern Kosovo's majority Serbs have never accepted Kosovo's 2008 declaration of independence from Serbia, and consider Belgrade their capital more than two decades after the Kosovo Albanian uprising against repressive Serbian rule.

Ethnic Albanians make up more than 90 percent of the population in Kosovo as a whole, but northern Serbs have long demanded the implementation of an EU-brokered 2013 deal for the creation of an association of autonomous municipalities in their area.

Peacekeeping troops were deployed in Kosovo in 1999 after NATO bombing drove Serbia's police and army out of its former province.
 

World

US

Troops

Guard

Town

Hall

Northern

Kosovo

LBCI Next
Kremlin: Putin, Erdogan to meet in foreseeable future
North Korea satellite plunges in sea in 'rushed' failure; more launches expected
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-29

NATO peacekeepers secure Kosovo town halls in standoff with Serb protesters

LBCI
World
09:27

Russia reports hits on oil refineries and town near Ukraine

LBCI
World
2023-05-29

Philippines, US, Japan to hold first-ever joint coast guard exercise

LBCI
Variety
2023-05-27

Carbon removal industry challenges findings of skeptical UN body

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
10:26

Germany to shut down Russian consulates in tit-for-tat move

LBCI
World
10:09

Debt ceiling bill will pass, No. 3 U.S. House Republican says

LBCI
World
09:49

Unilever pivots to African suppliers as forex pressure mounts

LBCI
World
09:32

Denmark appoints temporary finance minister

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-09

Lebanon energy minister hopeful on oil, gas exploration off coast

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-06

Lebanon’s Fatima Msheik El Khoury wins Staff International Award for graduate medical education

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-18

South Africa grants Turkey's Karpowership deal to ease power crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:48

National Accord: A new parliamentary bloc for national action and development

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-30

Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More